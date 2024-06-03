At the Nexus of Global 3D Printing: TCT 3Sixty Launches in UK alongside Med-Tech

Leading UK 3D printing event TCT 3Sixty is back and promises to be another must-see event for the region. Taking place alongside Med-Tech Innovation Expo, the UK and Ireland’s leading event for medical device manufacturing, the show will take place June 5 – 6, 2024 in Halls 1 and 2 of the NEC in Birmingham.

The landscape for additive manufacturing (AM) trade shows is rapidly changing, with TCT hosting some of the world’s leading events for the industry. Given the UK’s key role in manufacturing, including for the medical sector, this show will be key for product designers, engineers and manufacturers keen to catch the newest technologies both from local and global companies.

Because the UK serves as a midway point for many European and U.S. companies, there will be representatives that may not be at RAPID + TCT as well as Formnext that can make the trip to TCT 3Sixty. Attendees will have a chance to witness live demonstrations, including machinery, materials, software, and services, from over 300 exhibitors from around the world. These include numerous established leaders, such as HP and 3D Systems, alongside upcoming firms, like Fyous, which has developed a molding technology that relies on “rapid shapeshifting” so that one molding tool can be used for “an unlimited number of geometries.” In particular, I would be interested in meeting the KraussMaffei additive team and the Digital Manufacturing Centre in person.

Networking will be facilitating through various events and dedicated networking areas, such as the TCT Connect Lounge sponsored by Krauss Maffei, and the Med-Tech Connect Lounge sponsored by SyBridge Technologies. The TCT 3Sixty Conference and Med-Tech Innovation Conference both offer CPD certified sessions, with TCT 3Sixty hosting speakers from companies that are already optimizing AM—such as Ministry of Defence, ITP Aero, and GKN Aerospace— as well as industry experts, including Phil Reeves, of Reeves Insights, and Daniel Johns, CEO of 3T Additive Manufacturing.

Meanwhile, the Med-Tech Innovation Conference will cover such topics as regulations, industry updates, the future of medtech, market accessibility, and more. Speakers confirmed to present include Jonhson & Johnson, NHS, Boston Scientific, and CharcoNeurotech. Seven other events occurring at the NEC during the same time frame include: Subcon, Maintec, Smart Factory Expo, Fluid Power & Systems, Design & Engineering Expo, Air-Tech, and Drives and Controls, potentially driving even further industry synergy.

Duncan Wood, CEO of Rapid News Group, said of the events, “These two shows are incredibly exciting events in their own right, but when aligned with each other they are a powerful source of ideas and inspiration. Add that to the other shows on at the NEC at the same time and every engineer in the country will find a trip to the NEC in the first week of June a very worthwhile trip.”

Registration for Med-Tech Innovation Expo and TCT 3Sixty is free and can be completed at www.med-techexpo.com and www.tct3sixty.com.

Images courtesy of Rob Lacey.

