3D Printing News Unpeeled: FMAP Combining FDM, DIW and FLI

17 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled
RAPID

Share this Article

Filsa Water hopes to use PLA printed filter housing to make low cost water filters that use bottles as containers. They say they can increase the pH of the water and reduce impurities by 70%, while eliminating 90% of heavy metals. The filter caps will join two bottles and weigh just 24 grams. Quite incredibly the company says that the caps could filter 300,000 liters of water during two months.

Italy-based Xenia Materials has created CFRP PVDF pellets for fused granulate fabrication (FGF) printers with increased chemical resistance and high performance. Not a lot of materials are being compounded or made specifically for FGF. More should be since reduction in warp or post processing time would make the technology significantly more viable. 

A team has integrated a single build head with FDM, direct ink writing (DIW) and freeform laser induction (FLI). This lets them extrude and functionalize a wide range of materials and properties. They call the combined process FMAP (freeform multimaterial assembly process). They build this on a Creality CR 10 which means it should be easy to replicate and work on their research and cheap to industrialize this. So far they’ve made a strain and UV sensors, encoders and capacitive sensors with the approach.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Draper Engine Hotfire is Ursa Major’s Latest Win for 3D Printed Rocket Motors

From Concrete to Coral: New Zealand to Boost Marine Life with 3D Printed Barnacles

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintingBusinessConstruction 3D PrintingNorth America

Union-Private Company Alliance to Transform Construction 3D Printing in the Pacific Northwest

Construction 3D printing pioneer Alquist 3D has forged a strategic partnership with a consortium of industry leaders, including the Cement Masons and Plasterers’ Local 528, a union based in the...

May 9, 2024
3D PrintingAnimalsOceania

Saving the New Zealand Fairy Tern: 3D Printed Eggs on Easter Sunday

In honor of Easter Sunday today, we’re bringing you a special story about 3D printed eggs, but this isn’t your typical Easter Egg piece. The Department of Conservation (DOC) in...

March 31, 2024
3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled

3D Printing Unpeeled: 3D Printing Endangered Bird Eggs, Polymer Satellite Bus, QIDI

The New Zealand Department of Conservation (DOC) is using 3D printing to help protect the endangered fairy tern. The New Zealand variant is critically endangered with only about 40 of...

March 21, 2024
3D PrintingConstruction 3D Printing

US’s Largest Homebuilder D.R. Horton Invests in Construction 3D Printing Startup Apis Cor

Apis Cor, a manufacturer of robotic construction 3D printing technologies, has recently announced a new partnership in its journey towards evolving the global building sector. The company revealed that D.R....

March 13, 2024

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud Jawstec Endeavor 3D FirstMold
Xometry
Jawstec
Endeavor 3D
Endeavor
FacFox
EOS
Formnet Germany
3DPrinting for Semiconductors
AM Energy
Formnext Chicago
Craftcloud
Colibrium
RAPID
HP Automate
AMR Military
3D Systems
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 4-6, 2025

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides