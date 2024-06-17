3DPOD Episode 203: TCT Asia and 3D Printing in China, with Stefan Ritt

14 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing EventsAsiaMetal 3D Printing
Additive manufacturing (AM) veteran Stefan Ritt is back on the 3DPOD after his appearance earlier this year. This time, Stefan gives us his report from TCT Asia. On the heels of the release of The State of Chinese Additive Manufacturing: Market Opportunity Brieffrom AM Research, we discuss the capabilities, focus, and reach of Asian powder bed fusion firms. What was the focus of TCT? What kinds of machines were there? What kinds of parts are they making, and what materials are they showcasing? Are they making a lot of New Space parts? Are there European firms making waves in Asia? Where is the Chinese market headed, and what are the implications for OEMs and other firms? In this episode, we have a lively discussion that I hope will be of value to you.

