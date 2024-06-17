3DPOD Episode 203: TCT Asia and 3D Printing in China, with Stefan Ritt

Additive manufacturing (AM) veteran Stefan Ritt is back on the 3DPOD after his appearance earlier this year. This time, Stefan gives us his report from TCT Asia. On the heels of the release of “The State of Chinese Additive Manufacturing: Market Opportunity Brief” from AM Research, we discuss the capabilities, focus, and reach of Asian powder bed fusion firms. What was the focus of TCT? What kinds of machines were there? What kinds of parts are they making, and what materials are they showcasing? Are they making a lot of New Space parts? Are there European firms making waves in Asia? Where is the Chinese market headed, and what are the implications for OEMs and other firms? In this episode, we have a lively discussion that I hope will be of value to you.
Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
FABRX Sets Up Drug 3D Printing Subsidiary in the US
British pharmaceutical printing startup FABRX is now setting up a United States based company, FABRX US. To explain the move, the company noted: ¨Having already seen a strong demand for...
3D Printing News Briefs, May 4, 2024: Inkjet Materials, 3D Printed Mac Clone, & More
May the 4th be with you, fellow Star Wars fans! In this edition of 3D Printing News Briefs, Quantica and ALTANA Cubic Ink are working together to expand future inkjet...
Full Program Announced for July’s 2024 Additive International Summit
Running from 10th to the 11th July in Nottingham, UK, the 2024 Additive International Summit features presentations from some of the world’s leading additive manufacturing researchers and developers The full...
3D Printing News Briefs, April 27, 2024: Research, Digital Dentistry, Cycling, & More
We’re starting today’s 3D Printing News Briefs with some research into 3D printed luminescent quantum-dot polymer architectures and free-form laser beam shaping, and then on to an open source 4-axis...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.