3DPOD Episode 185: Stefan Ritt and the International 3D Printing Business Perspective

Stefan Ritt, a expert in 3D printing veteran, has contributed significantly to numerous additive manufacturing committees and standardization initiatives. For twenty years, he was a pivotal figure at SLM Solutions, joining the company during the nascent stages of its metal 3D printing venture. His tenure spanned the major phase of internationalization and expansion. Consequently, on this episode of the 3DPOD, we had the privilege of hearing Stefan’s tales from the formative years, as well as his insights on the current state of the industry.

