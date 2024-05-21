New AM Research Market Brief: China to See $8B in 3D Printing Hardware Sales by 2032

China’s additive manufacturing (AM) market is expected to reach $8 billion a year in hardware sales by 2032, according to a new Market Opportunity Brief by Additive Manufacturing (AM) Research, the sibling company to 3DPrint.com. The report, “The State of Chinese Additive Manufacturing: Market Opportunity Brief”, by Michael Molitch-Hou, is available for purchase here.

Molitch-Hou, the editor-in-chief of 3DPrint.com and an analyst for AM Research, has over a decade of experience covering the AM industry, having been cited in over 1,000 journal articles published in more than 10 languages. Molitch-Hou brings his experience and knowledge to bear here on what he convincingly argues is “one of, if not the, fastest growing [AM markets] globally…”

This is, Molitch-Hou notes, “thanks in large part to government stimulus,” reinforcing what has become a key theme behind AM Research analysis of late: the key role of the public sector. This is perhaps especially significant in the context of the Chinese market because of China’s expanded (and expanding) influence on the international stage, as well as, relatedly, the US’s accelerated focus on strategic competition with China, particularly as it relates to advanced manufacturing.

“The State of Chinese Additive Manufacturing” is the second in AM Research’s new Market Opportunity Brief series, with “3D Printing for Semiconductors” having been published last month. The series presents analysis in more digestible quantities (20-30 pages) than traditional full-length reports, giving readers convenient access to the most timely themes in the AM market on a global scale.

The AM market in China certainly could not be a timelier topic, as Molitch-Hou’s thorough analysis confirms. Above all, readers may find valuable his focus on the use of metal AM in China’s strategically critical sectors, a complex and rapidly evolving state-of-affairs. Companies and organizations mentioned or profiled include but are not limited to: Bright LaserTechnologies (BLT), Eplus3D, Shining 3D, AnkerMake, Farsoon, HBD, FlashForge, INTAMSYS, UnionTech, and Creality.

Whatever the reader’s specific interest, though, no one in the AM industry can stay abreast of the industry landscape without paying attention to China, and Molitch-Hou has made that difficult task far more achievable. Whether you’re looking to get into the Chinese market, or simply want to know how you can stay competitive with Chinese companies, “The State of Chinese Additive Manufacturing” is an invaluable contribution to the body of knowledge on the AM industry.

Feature image courtesy of Eplus3D.

