SPEE3D Releases Expeditionary Manufacturing Unit for Cold Spray 3D Printing

18 hours by Matt Kremenetsky 3D PrintingMilitary 3D PrintingMRO and SparesOceaniaPost-processing
RAPID

Share this Article

SPEE3D, the Australian original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of cold spray additive manufacturing (CSAM) systems, has released an end-to-end deployable production unit for metal parts. The new product, called the Expeditionary Manufacturing Unit (EMU), includes the company’s XSPEE3D containerized CSAM cell, along with the SPEE3DCell unit for testing and post-processing.

Since beginning its work several years ago with various military organizations around the world, and especially since the fall 2022 release of the XSPEE3D — a cold spray printer ruggedized in a shipping container — the company has increasingly prioritized its technology’s deployability. The company’s focus has paid off, with SPEE3D’s printers now being used on the frontlines of Ukraine, by the Japanese military, and in NATO exercises by the British army.

In a press release about SPEE3D’s release of the EMU, the CEO of SPEE3D, Byron Kennedy, said, “The launch of our Expeditionary Manufacturing Unit addresses the current state of the global supply chain, which is fragile and increasingly under pressure. Part of the issue for defense and other heavy industries is getting critical equipment up and running quickly to avoid costly production delays. EMU will enable the British Army and others to take control, giving them the ability to print and post-process parts very quickly from anywhere.”

A spokesperson for the UK Army said, “Through its continual program of modernization, the British Army embraces new innovative manufacturing solutions to keep it at the forefront of emerging technology and at a tactical advantage over its potential adversaries. Our collaboration with SPEE3D has produced the world’s first fully field deployable 3D cold metal printing capability, heralding a step change in deployable engineering capabilities for our forces deployed overseas.”

With so much success in the defense space, it’s natural to wonder which sectors SPEE3D will set its sights on next. In an interview I did with Byron Kennedy in the fall of 2022, “SPEE3D’s Metal 3D Printing Poised for 2023 Breakout,” he pointed to the maritime and mining sectors.

Along those lines, oil & gas seems like the most logical progression from where SPEE3D is currently. For one thing, the oilfield services industry is particularly well positioned for growth right now, suggesting the demand will be there for a technology enabling in-situ repairs of drilling and transport equipment. For another, the same cooperation between the US, UK, and Australia on defense also carries into the energy sector.

Thus, SPEE3D is an ideal candidate to seize the opportunity for distributed 3D printing represented by the Red Sea supply chain disruptions, as well as all the many other ongoing, volatile shifts to the physical landscape of global trade. Moreover, the expansion into post-processing gives the company an additional edge to capitalize as other companies also turn more towards deployable manufacturing solutions.

Images courtesy of SPEE3D

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

AM Data Slice: 3D Printing Materials to Reach $3.9B in 2024

3D Printing Unpeeled: Biofuel Waste to Filament & Sustainable Photopolymers

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintingGovernmentNorth America

NSF Awards Kentucky $1M for Advanced Manufacturing

The National Science Foundation has awarded a $1 million grant to the University of Louisville for the Advancing Manufacturing and Building Construction Technologies (NSF AMT) project. This initiative is part...

19 hours
3D Printed Art3D Printing3D Printing ResearchArt & RestorationAsiaConstruction 3D PrintingEuropeMedical 3D PrintingNorth AmericaScience & Technology

3D Printing News Briefs, May 11, 2024: 3D Printed Stent, Tower, Sculptures, & More

We’re starting off with medical research in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, as researchers in Korea used CT images and 3D printing to fabricate an educational simulator for a mastoidectomy....

May 11, 2024
3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled

3D Printing Unpeeled: Wind Turbines, Probiotics and Lenses

TPI Composites, ORNL and Ingersoll Rand are working to make wind turbine tooling segments that can be 18.3 meters long. These elements also include resistive wires that help keep the...

May 10, 2024
3D PrintingBioprintingMedical 3D PrintingNorth America

Tethon 3D Releases Cost-effective Bioprinter

Tethon 3D, known for its ceramic-loaded DLP materials, custom resins, and DLP 3D printers, has recently released a bioprinter. Vat polymerization printers like DLP systems have been widely used by...

May 9, 2024

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud Jawstec Endeavor 3D FirstMold
Xometry
Jawstec
Endeavor 3D
Endeavor
FacFox
Craftcloud
AM Energy
Colibrium
3DPrinting for Semiconductors
HP Automate
SME/RAPID
EOS
Formnext Chicago
3D Systems
AMR Military
Formnet Germany
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 4-6, 2025

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides