AM Data Slice: 3D Printing Materials to Reach $3.9B in 2024

“AM Data Slice” from Additive Manufacturing Research (“AMR”) is a regular segment that offers readers an insightful dive into the additive manufacturing (AM) landscape, showcasing pivotal statistics and trends derived from AMR’s exhaustive research. With this week’s chart, AMR outlines the global revenue from 3D printing polymer and metal materials from 2021 through a forecast for 2024.
In 2021, the revenue for polymer materials was $1.6 billion, while metal powders generated $495.4 million. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for polymers from 2021 to 2024 estimated to be about 18.59%, the forecast for 2024 anticipates polymer materials to reach $2.7 million. In contrast, metal powders are expected to grow at a CAGR of around 30.52% over the same period, achieving $1.1 million in revenue in 2024.
The fact that metals are growing at double the rate of polymers largely reflects the overall maturity of their respective markets and technologies. Now that processes like polymer powder bed fusion (PBF) and fused deposition modeling have proliferated, metal AM is in the process of rapid adoption. Driven by new levels of throughput, metal PBF in particular is helping to push this expansion. Growth of the market overall is also being driven by the interrelated trends of supply chain resilience and sustainable production. The ability to produce parts on-demand reduces dependency on traditional supply chains, which can be vulnerable to disruptions.
The increasing revenues suggest a maturing market with expanding production scales. As the market grows, economies of scale may lead to reduced costs for both printers and materials, making 3D printing more accessible to smaller businesses and even individual consumers. This democratization of manufacturing technology could spur innovation and entrepreneurship, further driving market growth.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
SPEE3D’s Takes Cold Spray 3D Printing to New Jersey Innovation Institute
SPEE3D, the Australian original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of cold spray additive manufacturing (AM) systems, has sold a WarpSPEE3D printer to the New Jersey Innovation Institute (NJII), part of the New...
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: April 28, 2024
In this week’s 3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup, the Ceramics Expo is taking place in Michigan, Stratasys continues its advanced training courses, and SPE is holding a Polymer Characterization...
Dutch Army Acquires 10 Titomic 3D Printers to Support Ukraine
Australian cold spray technology leader Titomic (ASX: TTT) recently secured its largest D523 system order, valued at €772,000 ($833,798), from the land branch of the Royal Netherlands Army, the Koninklijke...
What the Pentagon’s Interest in Ursa Major Says about 3D Printing as an Industry
In the last couple of weeks, mainstream media attention has put a spotlight on Ursa Major Technologies, a Denver-based company dedicated exclusively to developing and producing rocket motors built with...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.