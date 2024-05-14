XERION 3D Printer Now Operational at NSWC Carderock

3 hours by Matt Kremenetsky 3D Printing3D Printing ResearchMetal 3D PrintingMilitary 3D PrintingMRO and Spares
RAPID

Share this Article

XERION BERLIN LABORATORIES GmbH, a German original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of metal additive manufacturing (AM) hardware, has sold a Fusion Factory XS machine to the Department of Defense (DoD) that is now operational at Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division (NSWC- CD), in West Bethesda, Maryland. The US Navy bought the Fusion Factory XS for $300,000, in furtherance of the Office of Under Secretary of Defense for Research & Engineering (OUSD(RE)) Foreign Comparative Testing (FCT) Program.

According to the Office of Naval Research (ONR), the FCT Program, founded in 1980, exists “to test items and technologies of our foreign allies that have a high Technology Readiness Level (TRL) in order to satisfy valid defense requirements quickly and economically.” TRL Levels are used across the US Federal Government to gauge the maturity of technological systems used by public agencies.

XERION’s Fusion Factory XS is a fused deposition modeling (FDM) system for metal and ceramic, which includes the company’s post-processing equipment, as well as a chiller for the printer’s laser system. The XS is XERION’s most compact printer for industrial use, giving it particular potential for forward-deployment.

In a press release about the successful installation, XERION CEO Marcus Ortloff said, “The US Department of Defense is working to rapidly adopt advanced manufacturing technologies to establish sovereign defense supply chains that are resilient, competitive, and sustainable. Our Fusion Factory XS stands alone as a sinter-based AM system capable of operation on an Expeditionary Sea Base (ESB), something which is crucial for the [US Marine Corp], US Army, and US Navy. The US Navy’s decision to install a XERION XS system at their facilities demonstrates their confidence in XERION’s advanced manufacturing technology and its ability to support the US Navy industrial base.”

Image courtesy of XERION

This particular FCT project involves the US Army Futures Command’s Combat Capabilities Development Command’s Armament Center (AFC-DEVCOM AC) in addition to the US Navy and Marine Corps, adding another layer of possibility for DoD deployment of the Fusion Factory XS. Moreover, given the connection to the FCT program and the US’s increased focus on integrating the US defense industrial base with the defense industrial bases of US allies, the sale could open the doors for XERION to tap into the entire NATO market for advanced manufacturing hardware.

Along these lines, observers of the AM industry are likely overlooking the potential for cumulative effects of US military vetting of AM technologies to lead to a tipping point. As I’ve frequently explained, it has taken the DoD years to build up the most relevant digital manufacturing technologies to the necessary TRL levels for widespread deployment, but, now that it has, we can expect the effectiveness of that decade-or-so process to act as an accelerant sooner rather than later.

By design, this won’t affect the US military alone, but, quite oppositely, will act to coordinate and streamline the nature of manufacturing activity across the entire manufacturing landscape of every nation in the DoD fold. It would be odd if that didn’t equate to a noticeable increase in the pace of activity in all the technological areas the DoD has put so much effort into bringing to maturity.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Finnair Hires AM Craft to 3D Print Plastic Parts for Aircraft Interiors

Northrop Grumman Taps SWISSto12 to 3D Print RF Antennas

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintingGovernmentNorth America

America Makes Announces Winners of AM Qualification Project Calls

Founded in 2012 as the DoD’s national manufacturing innovation institute for AM and a Manufacturing Innovation Institute (MII), America Makes, based in Youngstown, Ohio, is focused on accelerating adoption of...

May 13, 2024
3D Printers3D PrintingSpace 3D Printing

NASA Backs Project for 3D Printing Space Sensors

NASA granted $300,000 to Florida State University (FSU) and Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) to pioneer a project using 3D printing to develop cutting-edge sensors capable of withstanding the...

May 6, 2024
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsNorth AmericaSpace 3D PrintingStocks

Stratasys Will Take 3D Printing to the Moon

Stratasys (Nasdaq: SSYS) is setting off on a unique mission that will take 3D printing where it has never gone before—the Moon. In a significant step for space exploration, the...

March 12, 2024
3D Printers3D PrintingAsiaBusinessSpace 3D Printing

BLT’s 3D Printing Powers LandSpace’s Rocket Hopper Test in China

In the ongoing race to space, a new chapter was added on January 19, 2024, when Chinese business LandSpace successfully hopped its ZhuQue-3 (ZQ-3) prototype rocket during a Vertical Takeoff...

February 26, 2024

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud Jawstec Endeavor 3D FirstMold
Xometry
Jawstec
Endeavor 3D
Endeavor
FacFox
SME/RAPID
3D Systems
Colibrium
Craftcloud
EOS
Formnet Germany
HP Automate
AMR Military
3DPrinting for Semiconductors
AM Energy
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 4-6, 2025

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides