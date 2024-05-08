Creality Launches Ender-3 V3 Plus: Bigger CoreXZ for Unprecedented Performance

Embracing a journey of innovation and excellence, Creality’s Ender-3 series has established a distinguished path in the field of 3D printing. From the entry-level Ender-3 V3 SE to the feature-rich Ender-3 V3 KE, culminating in the high-performance Ender-3 V3, each model exemplifies Creality’s commitment to satisfying the diverse needs of users globally. In response to user feedback and market demands, Creality has introduced the Ender-3 V3 Plus. This new model, larger than its predecessor, builds on the success of previous versions, offering advanced features and unmatched value to the 3D printing community.

Enhanced CoreXZ Structure

At the core of the Ender-3 V3 Plus is an upgraded CoreXZ structure that expands the printing area to 300x300x330mm. The CoreXZ structure, praised since the debut of the Ender-3 V3, employs lighter moving parts compared to traditional Cartesian systems. This ensures faster print speeds without compromising quality. Its streamlined design enhances reliability and simplifies maintenance. With smoother movement and refined details, the CoreXZ structure delivers superior print quality, making it a preferred choice for 3D printing aficionados. The V3 Plus enhances stability, precision, and reliability in every print.

Speed and Quality Combined

Experience the optimal balance of speed and quality with the Ender-3 V3 Plus. Utilizing the CoreXZ structure and equipped with dual motors on the Y-axis, the printer reaches speeds of up to 600mm/s while maintaining excellent print quality, thanks to the dual diagonal rods. Whether printing prototypes, functional parts, or artistic creations, the V3 Plus consistently produces outstanding results, capturing every detail with remarkable accuracy.

Next-Generation Extrusion System

Say goodbye to clogs and filament jams with the advanced extrusion system of the V3 Plus. It features a robust 60W hotend and a low-maintenance, quick-swap tri-metal nozzle integrated with a heatbreak, ensuring reliable performance and easy upkeep.

Superior Workmanship

Crafted meticulously using premium materials, the Ender-3 V3 Plus melds durability with aesthetic appeal. Its robust metal frame, made from integrated die-cast aluminum alloy pieces, ensures a solid, stable, and durable structure, ideal for all your printing needs.

Versatile Filament Compatibility

Explore limitless possibilities with the V3 Plus’s extensive filament compatibility. Supporting materials from PLA to TPU, ABS, PETG, and PLA-CF, this printer allows you to push the boundaries of 3D printing. Whether you’re a hobbyist, educator, or professional, the V3 Plus enables you to bring your creative ideas to life with confidence.

Powerful Cooling System

Maintain perfect printing conditions with the V3 Plus’s advanced cooling system. Dual high-speed fans ensure efficient cooling, preventing overheating and warping to produce flawless prints with crisp details and smooth surfaces.

Intelligent User Experience

Designed for user-friendliness, the Ender-3 V3 Plus includes features like automatic bed leveling, intelligent vibration optimization, automatic Z-axis compensation, and a one-touch self-test. With intuitive controls and sophisticated features, the V3 Plus offers a seamless printing experience for users of all skill levels.

Flagship Features

Experience the efficiency of Creality OS with the Ender-3 V3 Plus. Powered by a dual-core 1.2GHz CPU and equipped with 8GB of onboard storage, this printer provides a smooth experience with advanced features and capabilities. The 4.3-inch IPS touchscreen offers easy access to a broad array of settings and options.

User Benefits

The Ender-3 V3 Plus delivers unparalleled value and versatility to everyone from hobbyists to professionals. It empowers users to bring their ideas to life with precision and confidence, making it the ultimate tool for creators aiming to expand the possibilities of 3D printing.

Up Your Game Right Now

Unlock your full creative potential with Creality’s latest innovation. The model will be available for pre-order on May 8th at Creality’s global omni-channel retail stores. For more information, please visit Creality’s official website.

About Creality

Founded in Shenzhen in 2014, Creality is a global leader in the 3D printing industry, focusing on the research, design, and production of consumer and professional-grade 3D printers and accessories. With a commitment to user-centric design, Creality has expanded to over 100 countries and regions, shipping more than 5 million 3D printers worldwide. The company has introduced 3D printing to a variety of sectors, promoting digitalization in manufacturing, education, healthcare, architecture, and more.

Rallying around the slogan “Imagine It, Make It,” Creality continues to champion the cause of 3D printing through cutting-edge technology and creating premium user experiences. For more information about Creality’s innovative 3D printers and solutions, please visit www.creality.com.

Creality is a believer in doing the right thing. Find more about the company’s good causes here.

