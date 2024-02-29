AM Energy

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Fatigue Strength, Electrochemical Transistors and Anycubic Hack

3 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing
KTH Royal Institute of Technology along with Stockholm University has made electrochemical transistors using a Nanoscribe 3D printer. This may allow them to relatively easily make small scale and custom bioelectronic devices. Image of the Anycubic hack by Mr_0verwrite

Anycubic 3D printers have been hacked exposing 2.9 million printers to a harmless bit of Gcode put onto the printer. This vulnerability does make us worry about physical spam and the integrity of desktop 3D printers.

A Nature paper by Zhan Qu and many others of the Shenyang National Laboratory for Materials Science looks at a way to make nearly void free titanium powder bed fusion parts. Lacking micro voids these Ti-6Al-4V parts have fatigue limits of 1 GPa which is better than other 3D printed components and forged components. 

