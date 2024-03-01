3DPOD Episode 188: Clare Difazio of E3D – Growing the Industry, and Growing With the Industry

6 hours by Joris Peels 3D PrintingBusinessSocial Issues
IMTS

Share this Article

Clare DiFazio’s journey into the 3D printing industry was serendipitous, yet her involvement at critical moments has significantly influenced the sector. Her position as Head of Marketing & Product Strategy at E3D offers a distinctive insight, as the company stands as the sole major supplier of aftermarket 3D printer components and the primary producer of nozzles for numerous material extrusion OEMs. DiFazio joined E3D during its nascent stages, contributing through periods of remarkable growth and challenging times, including tragic events. Alongside sharing her personal narrative, she provides valuable advice on scaling a hardware business and fostering unity during difficult periods.

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Spotify | RSS

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Printing Financials: Materialise Reports Growth in 2023 with Medical Segment Success

Sweden’s Prototal Adds Metal 3D Printing with CA Models Acquisition

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintingAdditive ManufacturingSports

INTENSE Cycles and TRUMPF 3D Print Parts for M1 Bike with Elementum Materials

INTENSE Cycles, an icon in downhill mountain biking, fully embraced additive manufacturing (AM) during its most recent project. It partnered with TRUMPF and Elementum 3D to help redesign its multi-championship...

7 hours
3D PrintingBusinessEuropeScience & Technology

Carcinotech to Fund Mini-Tumors 3D Printing with $5.3M

MedTech startup Carcinotech, which has developed a technology to create tiny, 3D tumor models using cells from patients for cancer treatment, raised a seed investment of £4.2 million ($5.3 million)....

February 29, 2024
Featured
3D PrintingAdditive Manufacturing Research (AMR)BusinessFeatured StoriesStocks

Printing Money Episode 15: 3D Printing Markets & Deals, with AM Research and AMPOWER

Printing Money returns with Episode 15! This month, NewCap Partners‘ Danny Piper is joined by Scott Dunham, Executive Vice President of Research at Additive Manufacturing (AM) Research, and Matthias Schmidt-Lehr,...

February 26, 2024
3D Printers3D PrintingAdditive ManufacturingAerospace 3D PrintingBusinessEuropeMedical 3D PrintingMetal 3D Printing

3D Printing News Briefs, February 24, 2024: Large-Format Metal AM, Personalized Medicine, & More

In 3D Printing News Briefs today, we’re talking about metal and medical 3D printing. 3D Phoenix is Meltio’s sales partner in Poland, while Farsoon partnered with Deep Blue Aerospace to...

February 24, 2024

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud Prototool Jawstec
Xometry
Prototool
Jawstec
Formnet Germany
GE Aerospace
AMUG
Ultimate Guide to DLP
FacFox
HP
HP
HP
EOS
Flashforge
HP March 26th Webinar
AMR Military
AM Energy
AMR Dentistry
Metal AM Markets
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 4-6, 2025

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides