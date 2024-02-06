All the Moving Pieces: Nexa3D’s Chief Government Officer Elisa Teipel Explains 3D Printing’s Role in Logistics
Right as Formnext 2023 was getting started, Nexa3D announced its acquisition of Essentium, a deal that officially went through earlier this month. The two companies have hit the ground running as a combined force, with Elisa Teipel, formerly the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Essentium, now serving as the Chief Government Officer (CGO) at Nexa3D.
At the time of my interview with Teipel, 2024 was just over a couple of weeks old, but both Nexa3D and Essentium have already had a busy year, and not just because of the acquisition. Essentium was also the main sponsor for the Military Additive Manufacturing (MilAM) Summit in Tampa, FL, where Teipel was the keynote speaker.
I write about the US military’s use of AM quite frequently, so I think often about one particular operational advantage that can be supported by 3D printing, which is key to the MilAM Summit: sustainment and readiness. The ability to keep in-house as much of the supply chain as possible for a given component epitomizes why the military’s interest in AM is growing at a seemingly exponential rate:
According to Teipel, that consideration of enabling decision-making on the frontlines was one of the topics from MilAM that stood out most strikingly:
Indeed, the military’s unique demand for and capacity to test new technologies on the fly is precisely what has made the US armed forces such a pivotal factor historically as an early adopter of cutting-edge technologies. At the same time, of course, to make the biggest impact, those gains from “learning by doing” eventually need to become permanently embedded into the military’s routine operations. Teipel noted that MilAM provided reasons to be optimistic on that front, as well:
While those other things don’t have to be AM-related, Teipel nonetheless pointed out other examples that are, which fit the same mold of enhancing the military’s logistical cohesion, but in non-combat contexts:
And, despite the growing number of crises in the world, MilAM left Teipel more optimistic than ever about the prospects for the AM industry:
Images courtesy of Essentium, a Nexa3D company.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
MIT Researchers Use AI to Optimize Stiffness and Toughness Balance in 3D Printed Parts
In January, researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s (MIT’s) Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) published a study in the journal Science Advances, which details an algorithm they...
Elementum 3D Receives $2.875M to Lead Aluminum 3D Printing Research
Elementum 3D, a Colorado-based additive manufacturing (AM) company specializing in metals development, has been awarded $2.875 million by Manufacturing USA institute America Makes for the “Proliferation of AM Aluminum Alloy...
Markforged Introduces Performance Advisor: Automated Strength Analysis for 3D Printed Parts
Markforged (NYSE: MKFG), the Massachusetts-based additive manufacturing (AM) original equipment manufacturer (OEM), has released an upgrade to its signature Eiger software. Called “Performance Advisor,” the new capability enables users to...
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: January 28, 2024
It’s another busy week of 3D printing industry webinars and events! Stratasys continues its advanced training, while Nexa3D and Headmade Materials will discuss ColdMetalFusion in a webinar. 3DHEALS is hosting...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.