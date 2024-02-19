AM Energy

3DPOD Episode 187: Medical and Industrial 3D Printing with Jeremy Pullin, Head of AM at Sartorius Group

11 hours by Joris Peels 3D PrintingMedical 3D PrintingMetal 3D Printing
Electronics
AMR Military

Share this Article

Jeremy Pullin, an additive manufacturing (AM) veteran with decades of experience, is currently at the leading medical firm, Sartorius Group. He has been instrumental in setting up engineering centers and has significantly contributed to the development of metal 3D printing over the years. In an open-hearted conversation, he shares insights into the application of 3D printing in both industrial and medical sectors. We delve into topics such as materials, processes, software, files, and the various challenges that come with implementing additive technologies. Pullin’s learned and very direct approach is particularly refreshing; he candidly discusses the hurdles faced in the adoption of AM, offering a comprehensive and honest perspective on the state of the field.

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Spotify | RSS

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Boeing Boosts Future Innovators with New Space Lab Grant

Additive Manufacturing Strategies 2024: Choose Your Own Adventure

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: February 18, 2024

Kicking things off in this week’s 3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup, SPE’s International Polyolefins Conference is taking place in Texas, while the WAMSymposium will be held in Florida and...

February 18, 2024
Sponsored
3D PrintingSponsored

Fine Detail Resolution: A New Level of Precision and Durability Beyond Traditional Polymer 3D Printing

Fine detail resolution (FDR) is a technology that enables balance in polymer additive manufacturing (AM). This technology allows for the creation of robust parts with a high level of detail...

February 15, 2024
3D PrintingAutomationBusinessElectronicsGeneral Industry

Sony Semiconductor Israel Spinoff Lands $20M for Supply Chain Digitization

Supply chain digitization startup Sensos, a spin-off of Sony Semiconductor Israel, recently secured $20 million in new funding in its Series A round. The lead investor in the round was...

February 14, 2024
Featured
3D PrintingBusinessExclusive InterviewsFeatured StoriesMetal 3D Printing

HP’s Ramon Pastor on “Scaling Revenue Rapidly” with Metal Binder Jet 3D Printing

Last week’s successful Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) business summit was filled with illustrious speakers. Among them was the Global Head and General Manager of HP 3D Metals, the always friendly...

February 14, 2024

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud Prototool Jawstec
Xometry
Prototool
Jawstec
AMR Military
AM Energy
HP
Formnext Germany
EOS FDR
Ultimate Guide to DLP
Flashforge
3DXTECH
AMUG
FacFox
AMR Dentistry
Metal AM Markets
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 6-8, 2024

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides