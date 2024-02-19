3DPOD Episode 187: Medical and Industrial 3D Printing with Jeremy Pullin, Head of AM at Sartorius Group
Jeremy Pullin, an additive manufacturing (AM) veteran with decades of experience, is currently at the leading medical firm, Sartorius Group. He has been instrumental in setting up engineering centers and has significantly contributed to the development of metal 3D printing over the years. In an open-hearted conversation, he shares insights into the application of 3D printing in both industrial and medical sectors. We delve into topics such as materials, processes, software, files, and the various challenges that come with implementing additive technologies. Pullin’s learned and very direct approach is particularly refreshing; he candidly discusses the hurdles faced in the adoption of AM, offering a comprehensive and honest perspective on the state of the field.
