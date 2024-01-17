3D Printing News Unpeeled: Open Source Bambu Labs, Quadrupoles, Carbon Fiber

Researchers at MIT have developed 3D printed quadrupoles. These devices are usually complex and expensive to manufacture out of stainless steel. The team 3D printed them on a Bison 1000 DLP printer by Tethon3D and used Universal Vitrolite resin. Optimized design and the electroplated parts made for a working mass spectrometer quadruple that could democratize mass spectrometry. The paper is open access, and was made by Colin C. Eckhoff, Nicholas K. Lubinsky, Luke J. Metzler and others.
A 1.1 million Euro European research project is to look at the automating depowdering and sorting of powder bed fusion parts. The bin sorting software firm Scape Technologies, Danish Technological Institute and AMT will work on the project.
Berlin based Endless Industries has developed a print head that can let existing 3D printers print continuous fiber. It’s also launching a software solution that lets you define and place fiber. The company hopes to work with OEMs to have them equip their 3D Printers with their head, software and material. This is the wrong path to market and will lead to delays as we have seen many times in 3D printing. Adding them as an aftermarket accessory or making their own system would work much quicker. But, this could be a nice way to democratize 3D printing carbon fiber.
Velo3D has sold a Sapphire system to Kratos SRE, which works on xtreme environmental engineering for rockets, space, hypersonics and the like. The firm is a large innovation house and systems integrator that wants to make more parts quicker in house.
Bambu Labs has shaken up the desktop 3D printing scene by making a super fast and reliable 3D Printer. There have been issues with the 3D printer phoning home and sharing STLs with their software solution. Therefore groups such as X1Plus have been trying to jailbreak the Bambu Labs 3D printers. Rather than play an endless game of whack a mole which the likes of Sony and Apple have lost the company is letting users install other firmware on the systems. This seems sensible and could let more people use the systems for manufacturing but they will permanently lose their warranty and support.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
Is Uniformity Labs out of Business? Metal 3D Printing Equipment up for Auction
According to a recent article from 3DAdept, a substantial amount of metal 3D printing equipment—including machines for printing, processing, and manufacturing metal powders—is up for auction via Tauber-Arons Inc. and...
The 10 Most Popular 3D Printing Articles of 2023
Though the additive manufacturing (AM) industry experienced a number of shakeups and developments over the course of the past year, many of our readers have been most taken by what’s...
Printing Money Episode 13: Recent 3D Printing Transactions with Arno Held, AM Ventures
Happy holidays to our esteemed Printing Money listeners. Alex re-joins for this episode, and we also welcome back Arno Held from AM Ventures. There have been a number of thought provoking 3DP/AM transactions...
Desktop Metal Lawsuit Alleging Misleading of Investors Dismissed
In January of this year, we reported on a class action lawsuit against Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) and its executives, including CEO Ric Fulop and former EnvisionTEC executives Ali El-Siblani...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.