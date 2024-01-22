AMS 2024

3DPOD Episode 184: Specialty Additive Metal Solutions with Chris Prue, United Performance Metals

3 hours by Joris Peels 3D PrintingMetal 3D Printing
Chris Prue, who initially honed his skills in the Quality department at GE, later transitioned to GE Aviation, where he ascended to the role of Additive and Process Manager. His career journey then led him to AddUp, followed by a move to UPM Additive. UPM distinguishes itself in the powder bed fusion sector through a novel approach. Instead of focusing on selling metal powder, the company has carved out a specialization in the creation, resurfacing, and customization of build plates for metal 3D printing. In this episode of the 3DPOD, we dive into the nuances of build plate optimization and the intricacies of the metal 3D printing industry.

