3DPOD Episode 183: Greg Morris, Zeda CTO

Greg Morris, CTO of advanced manufacturing provider Zeda Technologies, is a true industry leader in 3D printing. Decades back, he made his initial family metals firm, Morris Technologies, into an early adopter of metal 3D printing in the U.S., thus helping America industrialize metal additive though his work with GE. Morris Technologies was ultimately acquired by GE. Now, with Zeda, he is sure to make an impact as well. In this episode of the 3DPOD, Morris is humble as he discusses the unsung engineers that really performed the trailblazing work. There are a number of lessons in this show about how to build an innovative organization and how to survive.

