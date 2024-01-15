3DPOD Episode 183: Greg Morris, Zeda CTO

Greg Morris, CTO of advanced manufacturing provider Zeda Technologies, is a true industry leader in 3D printing. Decades back, he made his initial family metals firm, Morris Technologies, into an early adopter of metal 3D printing in the U.S., thus helping America industrialize metal additive though his work with GE. Morris Technologies was ultimately acquired by GE. Now, with Zeda, he is sure to make an impact as well. In this episode of the 3DPOD, Morris is humble as he discusses the unsung engineers that really performed the trailblazing work. There are a number of lessons in this show about how to build an innovative organization and how to survive.
Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
BigRep’s 2024 SPAC Deal: Set for Q1 Completion with €157M Valuation
Kicking off 2024 with a major move, German large-scale 3D printer manufacturer BigRep plans to become a publicly listed company by merging with Luxembourg-based special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) SMG...
New AI Software Drives Multi-material 3D Printing for Quantica
At Formnext 2023, Quantica, the Berlin-based original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of multi-material inkjet 3D printing platforms, unveiled the commercial version of its foundational printer, the NovoJet OPEN. Now, Quantica has...
3D Printing News Unpeeled: Mango Store Interiors, 20 Filament Mixing and 3D Printing Under Water
Now on Kickstarter the ChromaSet is meant to give you control over multiple printers and has an extruder, head and controller to allow for up to 20 multifilament 3D printing....
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: December 3, 2023
We’ve got plenty of events and webinars coming up for you this week! Quickparts is having a Manufacturing Roadshow, America Makes is holding a Member Town Hall, Stratafest makes two...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.