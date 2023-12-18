How to Remake an Industrial Base: BMNT’s CEO Discusses the DoD’s Largest 3D Part Repository & the US Manufacturing Landscape

Overall, the US manufacturing sector hasn’t changed much in the last couple of years, but it has certainly started to move in the direction of change. Moreover, these early signs of transformation have been initiated specifically with the aim of putting the US manufacturing base in a position to transform rapidly over the next decade.
For those working in this highly specialized space where public policy, manufacturing technologies, and organizational behavior intersect, the major takeaway from the last couple of years seems to be that the work that lies ahead will be a far greater task than what anyone outside that intersection seems to realize.
I’ve encountered that sentiment over and over again this year, and it was clarified to me most recently when I interviewed Peter Newell, the CEO of consultancy BMNT. Newell was the director of the (now-defunct) US Army’s Rapid Equipping Force (REF) between 2010 and 2013, and an enlisted National Guardsman and active duty officer for over 30 years. Among other things, BMNT — which recently celebrated its ten-year anniversary — worked with the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) to spur the creation of the Department of Defense’s (DoD’s) largest repository of 3D part files.
Advanced manufacturing is a world where everyone is constantly focused on precise quantitative measurements and hyper-technical esoterica. It is notable, then, that Newell says the main problem that BMNT knows how to solve is simplifying highly complex realities, such that they can actually be explained across all of the different organizations concerned with those realities:
This is precisely the skill-set that made BMNT the right partner for DLA, when the latter embarked on its 2019 project to create a digital repository of 3D part files. BMNT and DLA’s Technology Accelerator (TA) created a streamlined contracting process based on BMNT’s signature Hacking for X (H4X) Innovation Pipeline.
BMNT describes the H4X Innovation Pipeline as an end-to-end framework to generate a steady flow of actionable and mission-focused ideas for testing and implementation. The new contracting process utilizes the Other Transaction Authority (OTA), which allows a host of government agencies to make purchases outside broader Federal Acquisition Regulations.
Although OTAs have existed since the 1950s, a change occurred in 2016, as described in a special report on the topic from National Defense Magazine:
Once the new contracting process was in place, and based on market research from BMNT, the DLA determined that it wanted to source and combine two technological capabilities, 3D scanning and geometric search algorithms, to create the 3D part repository. The companies that DLA awarded the contracts to, scanner manufacturer Direct Dimensions and software provider Physna, created “the largest known repository of 3D part files in the DoD” within just 15 days:
In addition to demonstrating the DLA’s ability to work together with multiple private entities to rapidly solve a complex technical problem, the end result, of course, could ultimately contribute to accelerating and reducing the cost of the parts qualification process involved in additive manufacturing (AM):
The ability to incorporate experiential knowledge of government bureaucracy, technical standards, and the forefront of technological change is what makes a company like BMNT an indispensable part of the long-term push to remake US advanced manufacturing:
Now that the process of rebuilding the domestic US manufacturing base has started to get off of the ground, what are the areas of the economy most urgently in need of attention? Considering the extent to which BMNT’s effectiveness depends on ensuring that the right people are in the right job, it’s unsurprising that Newell homed in on workforce development:
Along these lines, Newell emphasized that, while it’s encouraging to see policy actions like the Biden administration’s Council on Supply Chain Resilience, the necessary piece to the puzzle is determining what practical actions can realistically be taken, and then using the power of the federal government to make sure that those actions lead to institutional change:
Unless otherwise noted, images courtesy of BMNT
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.