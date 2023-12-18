AMS 2024

3DPOD Episode 180: 3D Printing Services with Oscar Klassen, JawsTec CEO

11 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing ServicesBusinessNorth America
Nestled beside a potato field, JawsTec‘s location may not raise eyebrows in the state known for its spuds, but the competitive spirit of the 3D printing service bureau certainly might. Oscar Klassen, the company’s founder and CEO, delves into the origins of JawsTec, charting the company’s growth and sharing his aspirations for its future. His perspectives on automation and post-processing are notably unconventional. Oscar also elaborates on his ambitious goals for the company. In our discussion, he envisions the road ahead for his business, considering the factors that propel and impede its progress.

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Spotify | RSS

