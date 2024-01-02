3DPOD Episode 181: 3D Printing Market Strategy with Hans-Alfred Breuninger

Hans-Alfred Breuninger, with a background as a strategy consultant, has specialized in 3D printing after many years in his initial field. He has collaborated with leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as Stratasys, and engaged in projects for industrial clients and prospective 3D printing users. In this episode of the 3DPOD, we delve into strategies for encouraging companies to adopt 3D printing, explore the challenges involved, and discuss the expected evolution of the market. Hans-Alfred expresses concern over the German industrial base, highlighting apprehensions about Chinese companies potentially outpacing German ones in the 3D printing sector. We are particularly impressed with Bambu Lab, anticipating its potential to outperform many competitors. The three of us also share our insights on strategies to effectively compete with Bambu. While this episode starts off slowly, it blossoms into a compelling discussion as it progresses.
Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
The 2024 3D Printing Macro Outlook: IDTechEx’s Senior Tech Analyst Sona Dadhania on the Complex Financial Environment
It can often seem like there’s very little upside to trying to make sense of the trajectory of the global business environment, especially in the 2020s. One of the biggest...
How to Remake an Industrial Base: BMNT’s CEO Discusses the DoD’s Largest 3D Part Repository & the US Manufacturing Landscape
Overall, the US manufacturing sector hasn’t changed much in the last couple of years, but it has certainly started to move in the direction of change. Moreover, these early signs...
US Department of Energy Awards 6K Energy $50M for Construction of Battery Material Plant
6K Energy, the sibling company of 6K Additive, has been awarded $50 million from the US Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains. The funds will...
DoD Awards 6K Additive $23.4 Million to Upcycle Scrap into High-Grade 3D Printing Powders
The US Department of Defense (DoD) has awarded 6K Additive, the Pennsylvania-based manufacturer of metal powders for additive manufacturing (AM), $23.4 million to expand its capacity for upcycling metal scrap...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.