3DPOD Episode 181: 3D Printing Market Strategy with Hans-Alfred Breuninger

Hans-Alfred Breuninger, with a background as a strategy consultant, has specialized in 3D printing after many years in his initial field. He has collaborated with leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as Stratasys, and engaged in projects for industrial clients and prospective 3D printing users. In this episode of the 3DPOD, we delve into strategies for encouraging companies to adopt 3D printing, explore the challenges involved, and discuss the expected evolution of the market. Hans-Alfred expresses concern over the German industrial base, highlighting apprehensions about Chinese companies potentially outpacing German ones in the 3D printing sector. We are particularly impressed with Bambu Lab, anticipating its potential to outperform many competitors. The three of us also share our insights on strategies to effectively compete with Bambu. While this episode starts off slowly, it blossoms into a compelling discussion as it progresses.

