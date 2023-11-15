Valiant Products Buys Velo3D Sapphire XC Metal 3D Printer for Rocket Components

Contract manufacturer Valiant Products has added to its 3D printing capabilities with the acquisition of a Sapphire XC 3D printer from Velo3D (NYSE: VLD). The machine, designed to work with Inconel 718 is meant to assist in the production of mission-critical parts at Valiant’s Lakeland, Florida facility.

An ITAR-registered manufacturer, Valiant offers a comprehensive suite of manufacturing and fabrication services, catering to a diverse range of needs from prototyping to mass production. These capabilities include precision sheet metal work, tubing, laser cutting, roll bending, CNC machining, and welding. Additionally, Valiant offers complete metal fabrication and assembly services, supported by full CAD and 3D analysis, and powder coat painting with both automated and manual systems.

Founded in 1975, Valiant Products has managed to stay ahead of the manufacturing world by consistently adopting new technologies. This has included the use of additive manufacturing (AM), which previously consisted of an F900 from Stratasys and a BigRep ONE. Now, with the purchase of a Sapphire XC, the Florida firm can count metal laser powder bed fusion among its Am offerings. Specifically, Valiant says that it will use the machine for rocket engine components, with an aerospace client shared with Velo3D pushing it to adopt the system.

Inconel 718’s properties, such as high strength and corrosion resistance under extreme conditions, make it ideal for aerospace applications. 3D printing with this alloy allows rocket propulsion companies to produce lighter, more efficient engines, enhancing thrust-to-weight ratios and enabling larger payloads to be delivered into orbit.

“At Valiant Products, we continually evaluate new manufacturing technologies to ensure our customers have access to the best capabilities that can produce the most complex designs and geometries,” said Bob English, Founder and CEO of Valiant Products, Inc. “Solutions like Velo3D’s metal 3D printing technology unlock new manufacturing capabilities for us so we can better serve our customers. We are confident that our customers will fully leverage the technology to build lighter weight, more performant parts.” “Bob English and the entire Valiant team have a long legacy of adopting innovative approaches to solving their customers’ challenges. Through the process of installing their Sapphire XC, we’ve been continually impressed by their attention to detail,” said Michelle Sidwell, Velo3D EVP of Global Sales and Business Development. “With their proximity to the Cape Canaveral launch pads, they will be a great resource for aerospace customers looking to produce parts for rocket and air-breathing engines. We welcome them to our contract manufacturer network and look forward to seeing how our joint customers use their services and our fully integrated solution to transform their supply chains.”

The news comes after Velo3D reported its earnings for Q3, 2023. Velo3D experienced mixed financial results, facing challenges but also securing a key European manufacturing partnership. Despite an increase in year-over-year revenue to $22.4 million and improved free cash flow, the company missed earnings expectations and underwent significant workforce reduction to streamline operations. Velo3D also announced a strategic partnership with Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Technology (SBOT) in the DACH region, enhancing its presence in Europe. CEO Benny Buller emphasized focusing on customer service and operational efficiency to achieve profitability by 2024.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.