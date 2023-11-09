HBD Debuts in Kazakhstan via Kozybayev University Collaboration with Top 3D Shop

Kozybayev University has forged a strategic partnership with Top 3D Shop, marking the introduction of the HBD-350, a sophisticated industrial metal 3D printer, into Kazakhstan’s educational and technological sphere. This alliance heralds the entrance of HBD and metal 3D printing at large into the Kazakh market, representing a significant stride in the region’s innovation capabilities.

What Is the HBD-350 and What Does it Do?

The HBD-350 stands at the forefront of selective laser melting (SLM) technology, adept at crafting metal components from materials such as aluminum, stainless steel, and titanium. Equipped with dual 500W lasers, this printer spans a diverse range of applications, from research and development to rapid prototyping and even large-scale production, serving critical industries including aviation, automotive, and healthcare.

Uniqueness and Impact of the HBD-350

The HBD-350’s impressive printing capacity (325 × 325 × 400 mm) not only propels its relevance in research but also solidifies its industrial applications. A striking illustration of its impact is the transformation of a traditional nuclear reactor heat exchanger. What was once a daunting 10-meter structure has been reimagined into a mere 400 mm component, significantly reducing both its weight by over 90% and production costs by more than half, while simultaneously boosting energy efficiency.

Innovative Technology for Progressive Education

“SLM 3D Printing technology heralds a transformative era for educational quality, particularly in engineering and design disciplines,” says Egor Driagin, Business Development Officer and Co-Founder of Top 3D Shop. “By integrating the practical application of SLM 3D printing into the curriculum, the university will enable both the researching staff and students to transcend traditional learning boundaries. They can now visualize and create complex components that were once confined to the realms of theoretical models. This hands-on experience fosters a deeper understanding of the intricacies of design and materials science, better preparing them for the challenges of modern industry. It’s an immersive, innovative approach that bridges the gap between academic concepts and real-world applications, empowering the next generation of engineers and designers. Moreover, the installation of the first SLM 3D printer, the HBD-350, at Kozybayev University heralds a new era for the industrial sector in Kazakhstan. Local manufacturers now have the means to expedite development cycles, embrace complex designs, and enhance production efficiency, potentially revolutionizing the regional manufacturing landscape through the use of technology which was previously unavailable to the local commercial sector.”

A First for Kazakhstan

Kozybayev University is the inaugural educational institution in Kazakhstan to utilize such technology, positioning it at the forefront of advanced manufacturing education within the nation. Egor Driagin, the Business Development Officer and Co-Founder of Top 3D Shop, commented on the synergy that spurred their involvement: “We were thrilled to discover the University of Arizona’s partnership with Kozybayev University through its microcampus initiative in Kazakhstan. The project resonated with our California office’s vision, prompting us to invest and partake in this exciting endeavor. It’s a testament to the global village we operate in, where innovation and education cross borders seamlessly.”

This union between Kozybayev University and Top 3D Shop through the HBD-350 is more than just a technological upgrade; it’s a testament to the power of global collaboration and a shared vision for a future where education is at the forefront of technological adoption and innovation in Kazakhstan. Rakhmatulin Maxim Lenarovich, a Senior Lecturer at Kozybayev University, shared his experience with the training and technology: “As an operator trained by Top 3D Shop and HBD engineers, I underwent extensive training on the HBD 350 metal 3D printer. The dedication to a comprehensive two-week program ensured not only my proficiency but also my certification in the operation and maintenance of the HBD-350 solution. Now, I am fully prepared to extend this training to my colleagues from both the educational and industrial sectors, enhancing our university’s capabilities. This successful outcome is a testament to the quality of partnership and training provided by Top 3D Shop in SLM 3D printing.”

