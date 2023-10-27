AMR and Cantor Fitzgerald to Host AM Investment Strategies 2023 Roundtable ahead of Formnext

The upcoming online roundtable, AM Investment Strategies 2023, aims to provide a sweeping view of the 3D printing industry’s current state and future prospects. Hosted by Additive Manufacturing Research (AMR, formerly SmarTech Analysis) in association with Cantor Fitzgerald, the event is scheduled for November 2, 2023, just a week before the start of Formnext 2023, the world’s largest trade show for the additive manufacturing (AM) sector.

Building on last year’s impactful discourse, AM Investment Strategies 2023 brings together a notable group of industry magnates. The panel will include Yoav Zeif, CEO of Stratasys; Jeff Graves, President and CEO of 3D Systems; Benny Buller, CEO of Velo3D; Arno Held, Managing Partner at AM Ventures; Scott Dunham, Executive Vice President of Research at AMR; Max Lobovsky, CEO of Formlabs. The discussion will be moderated by Troy Jensen, Managing Director at Cantor Fitzgerald.

The 2022 roundtable, previously organized under the SmarTech Analysis banner, focused on critical issues such as public market investments, venture capital and private equity, mergers and acquisitions, and market data. Last year’s discussions were crucial, considering the global economic landscape characterized by instability and growth challenges. Nevertheless, the additive manufacturing sector gained recognition for its role in mitigating supply chain disruptions, attracting significant investments from companies like Siemens and Mitsubishi.

For the 2023 installment, AM Investment Strategies seeks to dive deeper into the ever-evolving business environment and competitive dynamics of the 3D printing industry. The assembly of thought leaders from AMR, Cantor Fitzgerald, and the AM industry aims to share their insights, experiences, and future outlooks. The synergy among these experts will undoubtedly provide fertile ground for enriching conversations, collectively weaving a coherent narrative for the sector’s future and setting the stage for the upcoming Formnext 2023 event.

The roundtable is designed to equip attendees with a robust understanding of the current landscape, serving as a comprehensive prelude to the revelations and innovations that are expected to be unveiled at Formnext 2023. This event is free to attend, making it accessible to a broad range of stakeholders interested in gaining a more nuanced understanding of the 3D printing industry.

AM Investment Strategies 2023 promises to be an indispensable platform for anyone looking to understand the industry’s direction, particularly as it enters a new chapter that is Formnext 2023. For those interested in participating in this insightful journey, registration for the free event is open.

