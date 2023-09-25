3DPOD Episode 170 — From Automobiles to Education: 3D Printing with Steve Cox, Amfori

After decades of engineering and leading teams at Jaguar Land Rover, Steve Cox made an unexpected career shift to focus on 3D printing education through his own company, Amfori. This transition has allowed Steve to delve deeply into the world of 3D printing. While he assists educators in adopting the technology, his primary focus is on providing training and consulting services for businesses, both large and small. With his forthright personality, Steve promises an episode that is not only educational but also highly entertaining.

