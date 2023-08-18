AMS

WPI Explores 3D Printed Search and Rescue Robots

9 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing ResearchAutomationNorth AmericaRobotics
3D Systems

Share this Article

Grants are often so peculiarly specific that you can’t help but believe them to be entirely accurate. Take this example: Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) researcher Markus Nemitz is set to receive $599,815 to develop low-cost search and rescue robots. These machines are envisioned to swim, climb, and navigate confined spaces, and their efficacy will be tested on a scale model of the Thai cave where 12 students and their coach were famously trapped in 2018.

Two thoughts come to mind: 1. I’m tempted to drop everything to see if I can work with Markus and contribute to his journey. 2. I sincerely hope that he has access to much more than $600,000.

Nemitz elaborated on the project:

“Disasters often demand unique, specialized responses, such as was required for the Tham Luang cave crisis. There lies immense potential in the development of small robots that are quickly fabricated from soft, flexible materials. These robots can significantly aid rescue efforts by exploring areas that pose potential hazards to humans or are otherwise inaccessible, including earthquake debris, flooded regions, and even nuclear accident sites. Robots can go to places beyond human reach. Equipped with sensors such as microphones and cameras, these robots will enhance the capabilities of rescuers, especially during natural disasters. To ensure a dynamic and rapid response to emergencies, we must continually innovate and develop new technologies. Robotics is at the forefront of this development.”

The funding is a CAREER award from the National Science Foundation, intended to stimulate young researchers. The 3D printed robots will be soft and made to order, embracing the emerging field of soft robotics.

Another Paper which looks at soft robots for oil and gas.

In this case, the 3D printed robots will possess “mechanical intelligence, embedded fluidic circuits, and flexible electronics,” enabling them to meet demanding missions. Reading between the lines of the grant, it’s clear the mission extends beyond simple rescue efforts. In fact, Nemitz’s earlier work was even sponsored in part by the Army. A headline like ‘Adorable, Soft Cave Rescue Robot’ is more appealing than ‘3D-Printed Killer SEAL Robots Targeting America’s Enemies.’

Another paper showcasing a soft piston.

The aim is to leverage soft robotics’ inherent robustness and versatility, creating something more akin to a flexible jellyfish than a clunky machine that requires a number of sensors. These robots could use fluidic logic to trigger actuators, responding naturally to gravity and obstacles. Using 3D printed channels, gates, and valves, calculations and actuation could create intricate and powerful arrangements. This approach draws inspiration from previous work such as Octobot from Harvard’s Wyss lab and Hod Lipson’s research. Markus’s robots will also include “multi-stable flexing beam structures with integrated linear actuators and fluidic tubing.”

Another paper showcasing the movement of a more octo inspired arm than we’re used to

While microfluidics might be considered a “brain” for these robots, they will also be equipped with flexible electronics. It’s almost disappointing that microfluidics won’t handle everything, but the team is working to minimize electronic usage. Furthermore, Markus plans to demo his technology to high school students and even teach a course on 3D printable robotics. Back in 2017, I wrote an article on 3D printed soft robotics, concluding that most soft robots were conceptually amazing but seemed to serve no real purpose. Since then, we’ve seen some development, but little else. Hopefully, with work like that of WPI, we’ll begin to see the sector truly break out of the lab.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Bambu Lab 3D Printers Become Possessed, Raising Questions about the Cloud

Lockheed Orders Titanium Plate from 3D Printing Materials Company IperionX

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: August 13, 2023

I hope your calendar is clear, because there are lots of 3D printing webinars and events to attend this week! America Makes will hold its MMX event and Markforged has...

August 13, 2023
Featured
3D PrintingAdditive ManufacturingFeatured StoriesGovernmentMilitary 3D PrintingScience & Technology

Lockheed, GE, and ASTRO America Push for 3D Printing Small Business Fund at Pentagon

Last year, representatives from five of the most established US manufacturing brands met with President Biden and additive manufacturing (AM) industry experts in Hamilton, OH, to announce the launch of...

August 3, 2023
Featured
3D PrintingBusinessFeatured StoriesStocks

Printing Money Episode 7: Notable 3D Printing Transactions in the Last Month, and More SSYS Deal Coverage

The deals didn’t take a break over the summer, as Alex and Danny have plenty to discuss in this July episode of Printing Money. Applications increasingly take centre stage as...

July 20, 2023
3D Printers3D PrintingAdditive ManufacturingBusiness

Roboze and Plastigen Partner to Revolutionize Chilean Manufacturing with Localized AM

Roboze, a major player in 3D printing tech, and Plastigen, the frontrunner in Chile for industrial polymer supplies and manufacturing, are joining forces. Their strategy? To spark a manufacturing revolution...

July 19, 2023

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud PCBWay Prototool Jawstec
Xometry
Prototool
Jawstec
EOS
Flashforge
HP
3D Systems
Velo3D
BASF/Forward AM
EOS AMCM
Formnext
Ultimate Guide to DLP
3D Systems
FacFox
Emerging AM
ST Dentistry
Printing Money
Metal Binder Jetting
Jewelry 2023
Post-Processing
Bioprinting
AM Software
ST Metal AM

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 6-8, 2024

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides