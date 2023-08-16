AMS

Xometry Launches Dashboard Collaboration Tool for 3D Printing

by Joris Peels
3D printing platform Xometry (Nasdaq: XTMR) is expanding its focus on software to deliver added value for clients. A newly introduced order management dashboard aims to provide greater visibility across clients’ companies on Xometry’s platform. About the feature, Xometry CEO Randy Altschuler said:
“Our new dashboard further accelerates Xometry’s continued adoption into the enterprise and supports a growing number of clients who rely on us to strengthen their supply chains and provide additional capacity for large-volume production runs. With it, our customers can manage the production of individual parts to entire supply chain projects, empowered by data and insights that help them drive real-time decision-making.”
Xometry now positions itself as an “AI-powered marketplace,” a sentiment that aligns with current tech trends and could appeal to both Wall Street and the media. The specific functions of this AI power for clients remain unclear. In my most recent use of the platform, an employee told me that a size 11 insole I wanted printed wouldn’t fit into a Carbon 3D printer the service used. This manual interaction hints at potential opportunities for increased automation.
Currently, Xometry’s platform matches orders with suppliers, and the introduction of AI could potentially lead to greater efficiencies and cost reductions. The company has added sourcing tools like Thomasnet.com and a manufacturing execution system (MES) called Workcenter. These new tools are in beta with selected clients, with a broader release expected later in the year.
The company anticipates that the dashboard tool will enable collaboration across departments, allowing various teams access to the order flow with Xometry. While the aspiration for “data-based decision-making” is a shared goal in the world of digital manufacturing, the practical application in this context is somewhat ambiguous. Xometry also hopes the new tool will allow scaling to manufacturing production runs.

Xometry launches in Turkey with the acquisition of Tridi,

Xometry is looking to leverage its software to become an integral part of daily business operations. Rather than sporadically receiving files, the firm aims to become an everyday software layer within large organizations. If successful in building essential software, this could lead to Xometry embedding itself inside client operations, possibly becoming a central tool for file sharing, collaboration, and distribution within an organization. Project development could be fully conducted through Xometry, rather than through existing product lifecycle management or similar systems. Companies could take advantage of an expanding suite of tools offered by Xometry to manage, annotate, and collaborate on engineering projects involving files and assemblies, all without any additional cost.
Considering its constant use and adjacent positioning, Xometry may be able to continually expand these tool offerings without charging, making it an attractive option if it maintains enough part orders to sustain business growth. By focusing attention on software value creation rather than machinery and operations, the company could offer low-cost parts and scalability in an asset-light manner. Although potentially more expensive than other services, its convenience might ensure continued usage, akin to platforms like Zoho or Hubspot. Overall, despite some skepticism about the emphasis on AI, Xometry’s general business model appears promising and could provide sustained long-term growth and differentiation.
