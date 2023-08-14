3D Printing News Unpeeled: BMF Raises $24m, More Shipboard 3D Printing for the Navy

Us based 3D printer OEM BMF (Boston Micro Fabrication) which makes micro 3D printers, raised $24 million in a Series D round led by China’s Guotai Junan Securities. Also participating were Chongqing Chengxing Equity Investment Fund Partnership, Chuanghe Xincai Manufacturing Sector Transformation and Upgrading Fund. The company has $79.3 million so far. The Chinese money is a salient detail since last week the Biden administration stopped US companies from investing semiconductors, microelectronics, some quantum and AI in China. But, what about Chinese money for US startups? And what about companies doing research in China? Must a company such as BMF choose to be funded by the US or China or could it do both?

Breaking Defense shares a nice interview with Rear Admiral Jason Lloyd the US Navy’s Chief Engineer and Deputy Commander for Ship Design, Integration and Naval Engineering at Naval Sea Systems Command. He mentions that the Bataan 3D printed a $400,000 part with year wait time in five days. With a new letter of authorization around 25% of all ship parts can be 3D Printed as long as they have low criticality and permission is given by the commanding officer of the ship. This expansion also comes with Lloyd revealing the Apollo lab a Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock lab where 3D printed parts, issues and problems can be replicated.

re:3D and Canopy Aerospace Inc. both got new Phase II SBIR awards. Canopy for 3D printed reusable heat shields which could be a very high impact technology and re:3D for a waste recycling and 3D printing system for in orbit 3D Printing.

