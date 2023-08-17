Farsoon Technologies: Transforming 3D Printing via Openness

In recent years, the additive manufacturing (AM) industry has seen significant advancements, with China emerging as one of the leading countries in the global AM sector. One company at the forefront of this revolution is Farsoon Technologies. Founded in 2009, Farsoon has become a major player in industrial-grade 3D printing solutions, constantly pushing the boundaries of technology to transform various industries. In this article, we will explore Farsoon’s background, its significant achievements and milestones, its customer base, its financial performance from recent reports, and its promising outlook for the future.

Who is Farsoon Technologies?

Founded by Dr. Xu Xiaoshu, an expert in the field of laser sintering, Farsoon Technologies has grown to become one of the leading providers of AM solutions. Before starting Farsoon, Dr. Xu had an extensive background in academia and industry, including contributing significantly to the development of selective laser sintering (SLS) technology at the University of Texas at Austin and later at DTM Corporation (now part of 3D Systems). This invaluable experience shaped his vision of creating a company that would pioneer open-platform systems in the 3D printing sector.

As one of the biggest suppliers of plastic and metal laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) systems in China, Farsoon’s industrial-grade AM systems are used worldwide across various sectors like aerospace, automotive, medical, and manufacturing. From its inception, Farsoon has been committed to creating an open platform system that encourages versatility and innovation, reflecting Dr. Xu’s belief in the potential of democratizing industrial 3D printing. This open approach allows for customer adaptability, meeting specific production needs, and pushing forward the industry as a whole. Farsoon’s unwavering commitment to ‘Open for Industry’ is a testament to its dedication to transform the AM sector, and it continues to be guided by this pioneering spirit under Dr. Xu’s leadership.

Dr. Xu Xiaoshu, Founder of Farsoon (Image Courtesy: Farsoon)

Achievements and Milestones

Over the past year, Farsoon has reached several significant milestones:

In October 2022, Farsoon introduced multi-laser, large-format metal and plastic AM systems, the FS621M Pro-6 and FS621M-U-4. These releases highlighted Farsoon’s commitment to high-speed production of industrial-scale additive manufacturing.

In November 2022, the company launched the Flight HT1001P-4, further bolstering its line-up of industrial-scale additive manufacturing systems.

Farsoon began 2023 with the completion of the first phase of its advanced material manufacturing factory. This marked a key step in expanding its manufacturing capabilities and capacity.

On June 27, 2023, just two months after its public listing on the Shanghai Stock Exchange STAR Market, Farsoon broke ground for its new R&D and manufacturing headquarters in the Xiangjiang New District, Changsha, China. This new headquarters will bolster Farsoon’s growth and enhance its capacity for industrial additive manufacturing. Upon completion in 2024, the new campus will offer a range of integrated facilities, including an Application Hub, Machine Manufacturing, Innovation Laboratory, Integration factory, and a Service Center.

The master plan for Farsoon’s new headquarter. (Image Courtesy: Farsoon)

Customers

Farsoon’s dedication to excellence has earned it the trust of a diverse and prestigious customer base. Leading aerospace companies like Boeing and Airbus, along with automotive giants such as BMW and Volkswagen, have embraced Farsoon’s cutting-edge solutions for rapid prototyping and high-performance part production. Notably, in Jan 2023, Chinese aerospace firm Galactic Energy collaborated with Farsoon to 3D print China’s largest reusable rocket engine, the Welkin 50-ton LOX/kerosene engine. This engine featured more than 30 Farsoon 3D printed parts, marking a significant milestone in China’s space exploration capabilities.

WELKIN Reusable LOX/Kerosene Engine (Image Courtesy: Galactic Energy)

Furthermore, in Jan 2023, esteemed customer toolcraft AG praised Farsoon’s FS422M-4, a laser powder bed fusion system with four laser/scanning systems that they ordered for the additive manufacturing of metal parts, exemplifying Farsoon’s high-quality production. In the medical sector, Johnson & Johnson and Stryker have leveraged Farsoon’s expertise for patient-specific implants and intricate medical models, driving advancements in personalized healthcare.

Partnerships

Farsoon Technologies leverages strategic partnerships to fuel its global growth and innovation.

The alliance with Oqton, announced in March 2023, merges the technological expertise of both companies to provide a complete manufacturing workflow, covering every stage from design to production within a single software solution. This integration results in increased efficiency, improved part quality, and complete traceability. The fusion of Oqton’s software, 3DXpert, Amphyon, and Manufacturing OS, with Farsoon’s Laser Powder Bed Fusion (LPBF) systems will streamline the additive manufacturing workflow.

In another strategic collaboration with Siemens, Farsoon integrated Siemens’ Digital Enterprise Portfolio, including its Sinumerik CNC software, Simatic controllers, and NX software, into their additive manufacturing systems. This merger created a seamless, automated, and digitized production line. Siemens’ software assists in improved machine performance, predictive maintenance, and usage optimization, leading to reduced downtime and extended equipment life.

Both partnerships highlight Farsoon’s commitment to continuous innovation and advancement in industrial additive manufacturing. By integrating high-quality hardware with intelligent software systems, Farsoon aims to deliver comprehensive, efficient, and advanced solutions to their global customer base.

Financial Performance

The Q1 2023 report shows that Farsoon Technologies is maintaining a strong financial position. The company’s operating income has seen an increase of 29.47% from the same period last year, indicating growing demand for its unique solutions. Net profit attributable to shareholders has grown by 10.15%, pointing to a healthy bottom line, and the net income from recurring gains and losses has increased by a considerable 16.98%.

However, the net cash flow from operating activities has decreased to -41.32 million CNY (-$5.78 million USD). This could be attributed to factors like increased investments, expenses, or delayed receivables.

Breakdown 12/30/2019 12/30/2020 12/30/2021 12/30/2022 Total Revenue 155,050 217,273 334,057 456,572 Gross Profit 91,209 124,893 189,560 243,432 Operating Income 15,053 47,984 130,758 114,448 Net Income Common Stockholders 17,951 40,961 117,397 99,182

(Data source: Yahoo Finance, Unit: thousands CNY)

Conclusion

A frontrunner in the additive manufacturing industry, Farsoon Technologies exemplifies how innovation, adaptability, and strategic partnerships can drive transformation in traditional manufacturing processes. Having proven its capabilities through successful milestones and collaborations, impressive financial performance, and the earned trust of a diverse and high-profile customer base, Farsoon’s imprint on the future of industrial 3D printing is unequivocal.

The company’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology and its open platform approach empower it to meet evolving industry needs, while also setting new standards in the field of 3D printing. Moreover, its strategic alliances with software giants such as Oqton and Siemens are emblematic of Farsoon’s goal to combine best-in-class hardware and intelligent software to offer advanced, comprehensive solutions to its customers.

As Farsoon Technologies continues to shape the trajectory of additive manufacturing, its influence on the global manufacturing landscape is poised to be transformative. At a time when industries are progressively embracing digital transformation, Farsoon’s contributions are not only strengthening its own market position, but also driving a paradigm shift in manufacturing, setting the stage for the future of industry 4.0.

