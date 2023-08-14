3DPOD Episode 164: Standards, Space, and Engineering with Tyler LeBrun, AM Lead at Sandia National Labs

In this episode of the 3DPOD, we speak to Tyler LeBrun. Currently serving as Additive Manufacturing Lead at Sandia National Laboratories, LeBrun previously worked at Aerojet Rocketdyne and Blue Origin. In addition, he lends his expertise to the manufacturing non-profit SME with its efforts in standards. What follows is a conversation about standards, space, engineering and additive manufacturing that we think you’ll find fascinating.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.