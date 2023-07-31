3DPOD Episode 162: Micro 3D Printing with Adam Steege and Scott Schiller, Trio Labs

Trio Labs is quietly revolutionizing the field of small metal parts with its high-volume, accurate metal 3D printing technology. Since 2017, the company has been concentrating its efforts on medical devices. On this episode of the 3DPOD, we gain insights from Trio Labs’ founder, Adam Steege. We also have the opportunity to explore the medical 3D printing and development market with Scott Schiller, an HP veteran and the current CMO of Trio Labs. We dive into a conversation about the company’s market entry strategy, objectives, and future aspirations.

