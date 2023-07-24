ST Metal AM
Creality Introduces Sermoon D3 Pro, Revolutionizing the 3D Printing Industry

9 hours by Team Creality
Creality, a leading manufacturer of 3D printers, is proud to announce the launch of its latest product, the Sermoon D3 Pro. A Red Dot Prize winner, this cutting-edge 3D printer is set to revolutionize the industry with its advanced features and exceptional performance. With its official release, Creality aims to meet the growing demands of professionals and enthusiasts in a variety sectors.

The Sermoon D3 Pro will be available for purchase starting July 20 through Creality’s official online store. Priced competitively at USD $2,999, this innovative 3D printer offers exceptional value for its features and capabilities.

The introduction of Sermoon D3 Pro marks a significant milestone for Creality and the 3D printing industry. According to SmarTech Analysis, the global 3D printing market reached USD $13.5 billion in 2022 and is predicted to hit $25 billion by 2025. With the increasing popularity and demand for 3D printing solutions, Creality recognizes the need for fast, reliable and high-quality printers. The Sermoon D3 Pro aims to meet these demands and exceed expectations, offering industrial players a truly exceptional 3D print-producing experience.

Key Features and Highlights of Sermoon D3 Pro

  1. Independent Dual Extrusion: The Sermoon D3 Pro features independent, easy-to-switch dual nozzles with a lightweight, integrated design and efficient, precise movement.
  2. High-temp Printing: With the hardened steel nozzles capable of temperatures up to 300℃, the Sermoon D3 Pro expands the range of printable materials to include high-temperature thermoplastics and engineering-grade filaments.
  3. Creality Cloud App Smart Control: With the integrated Creality Cloud App, users can easily control and monitor their printing progress remotely. This smart control feature provides convenience and flexibility, allowing users to manage their prints from anywhere.
  4. Air Filtration: The Sermoon D3 Pro incorporates an advanced air purifier to minimize emissions and ensure a clean and safe printing environment. This feature is essential for users working in enclosed spaces or sensitive environments.
  5. Auto-leveling and Auto-shutdown: The Sermoon D3 Pro is equipped with automatic bed levelling which keeps the bed level for a long time, removing the need for Z-offset adjustment and ensuring optimal print quality. Additionally, it features an auto-shutdown function, providing energy efficiency and peace of mind.
  6. User-Friendly Design: The Sermoon D3 Pro is designed with user convenience in mind, featuring a built-in toolbox for easy storage of essential tools and accessories. This thoughtful design element enhances the overall user experience and ensures a clutter-free workspace.

Applications and Industry Potential of Sermoon D3 Pro

The Sermoon D3 Pro’s versatility and advanced features make it suitable for various industries and applications ranging from manufacturing to healthcare and architecture. Be it parts and components prototyping, jigs and fixtures making, dental and medical kits producing, or design verification, this 3D printer offers endless possibilities for professionals and businesses.

To explore more about Sermoon D3 Pro and get one, please visit Creality’s product page.

3D Printing Guides