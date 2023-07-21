AMS Speaker Spotlight: Joseph Crabtree, Pioneering 3D Printing Innovations at AMT

As the momentum builds up for the 2024 edition of Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS), New York City is preparing to host the city’s only 3D printing event. AMS is an eagerly anticipated show, a unique platform that brings together the most innovative minds and impactful leaders from this fast-evolving world.

One such leader is Joseph Crabtree, the founder, and CEO of Additive Manufacturing Technologies (AMT). AMT has been announced as a Platinum Sponsor for the AMS 2024, underlining the company’s commitment to fostering growth and innovation in the sector.

Joseph Crabtree is no stranger to the manufacturing industry. With a Master’s degree in Material Sciences and Engineering, his career began in traditional manufacturing, where he held various roles ranging from metallurgist at multinational metals manufacturing company Arconic to operational management roles in the US and Hungary. His breadth of experience paved the way for establishing AMT in 2017. Today, the company employs over 100 people across the UK, Hungary, the US, and Taiwan.

AMT’s PostPro technology at Austin, Texas Demo Center. Image courtesy of AMT.

Under the leadership of Crabtree, AMT has amassed an impressive 40 patents, most notably in the field of chemical vapor smoothing. After a year and a half of development, the company unveiled its groundbreaking PostPro technology in 2018. This world-first physicochemical vapor post-processing hardware offers automated smoothing for polymer 3D printed parts.

With certification from Underwriters Laboratories (UL), a testament to meeting stringent safety standards, and the CE mark, which indicates adherence to European health, safety, and environmental protection standards, PostPro is committed to safety and quality. This, along with its compatibility with over 80 different materials, including Ultem, reinforces AMT’s vision to expand the industry’s horizons.

AMT has earned a reputation as a trailblazer in the AM space. The company’s mission is to unlock the potential of 3D printing as a viable alternative to traditional manufacturing. The cornerstone of AMT’s success is its proprietary PostPro platform, an innovative technology that automates the traditionally manual, costly, and time-consuming post-processing stage of 3D printing.

AMT’s PostPro3D. Image courtesy of AMT.

PostPro’s transformative impact extends beyond merely enhancing efficiency. It enables the production of high-volume end-use parts, providing a massive boost to the cost-effectiveness, quality, safety, and throughput of manufacturing 3D printed parts. In 2017, AMT secured a grant of £624,000 ($811,000) from Innovate UK to develop an automated post-processing machine for 3D printed polymer parts, marking a significant step in the company’s journey. The PostPro technology was praised as the “missing piece” in the digital manufacturing chain by Crabtree himself.

PostPro achieves an injection molded surface quality on polymer 3D printed parts, a remarkable achievement that truly differentiates it in the marketplace. After 18 months of intensive development, AMT unveiled the PostPro system, which uses Boundary Layer Automated Smoothing Technology (BLAST) to achieve a superior finish on 3D printed parts without compromising their mechanical properties.

The unveiling was backed by a successful partnership with Mitsubishi Electric Automation, focused on developing the next generation of post-processing technology to “unlock the potential of additive manufacturing.” AMT’s PostPro system, together with strategic alliances, highlights the company’s commitment to overcoming the limitations of conventional manufacturing.

AMT’s PostPro3D. Image courtesy of Joseph Crabtree via LinkedIn.

AMT’s innovative advances in 3D printing have attracted significant investment. Over the course of four funding rounds, the company has successfully raised a total of £16.8 million ($21.8 million). Its most recent funding round, a Series B, took place on July 2, 2021, and brought in an impressive £11 million ($14.3 million). This round was led by Foresight Williams, demonstrating the faith and support of influential investors in AMT’s vision.

As New York gears up for AMS 2024, industry stakeholders from across the globe look forward to engaging in meaningful discussions and witnessing groundbreaking innovations. With leaders like Joseph Crabtree and companies like AMT paving the way, the future of 3D printing looks brighter than ever. Stay tuned for more updates as we approach the landmark event in February 2024.

The 7th annual Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) conference takes place from February 6-8 at The Metropolitan Pavilion, New York. This in-person exclusive gathering promises rich discussion and networking, assembling AM visionaries from around the globe.



