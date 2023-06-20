AMS

3D Printing Reaches Double-Digit Quarterly Growth with $3.7B in Q1

4 hours by Michael Molitch-Hou 3D PrintingBusinessFeatured StoriesGovernmentStocks
ST Metal AM
ST Dentistry

Share this Article

The global additive manufacturing (AM) market demonstrated strong growth in the first quarter of 2023, defying economic challenges, according to the latest data from SmarTech Analysis. The market experienced double-digit sequential growth compared to the previous quarter, with a 10.0 percent increase, reaching $3.7 billion in value. This remarkable performance underscores the resilience and potential of the additive manufacturing industry amid a changing economic landscape.

For over eight years, SmarTech Analysis has been at the forefront of tracking and analyzing AM market data on a quarterly basis. This includes its “Core Metals” and “Core Polymers” products, which provide almost a decade of historical data and forward 10-year forecasts. The latest data indicates that, while investments in hardware and materials remained relatively stable on a sequential basis, the utilization of AM services in the post-pandemic era fueled market growth in the beginning of 2023. Encouragingly, the year-over-year results showcased positive trends across all sectors, with metal 3D printing markets experiencing over 20 percent growth and polymer 3D printing markets seeing a 17 percent increase.

The use of additive manufacturing in general industrial and energy markets drove noteworthy public applications. From power plants to filtration systems and the production of customized cutting tools, the “General Industrial” sector, as tracked by SmarTech’s metal additive market database, is projected to become the second-largest consumer of metal powder through AM by the end of the forecast period, second only to the Aerospace sector. SmarTech also offers a dedicated report to this sector, “Market Opportunities for Additive Manufacturing in the General Industry and Tooling Sector 2020-2029.”

SmarTech also highlights that one of the major growth dynamics in the powder bed fusion (PBF) market over the past few years, where new entrants at the industry’s edges have driven growth, but core competitors have not experienced comparable continuous growth. The company attributes this trend primarily to customer acquisition and the retention of expert employees. This dynamic was recently noted in a recent 3DPrint.com interview with consultant John Barnes, as well as in the  “Emerging AM Technologies Analysis: 10 Companies to Watch” from SmarTech Analysis.

Scott Dunham, SmarTech Analysis EVP Research, commented, “While some industry players painted a more negative picture of the market’s conditions to start the year, the AM market continues to grow at the edges because the value proposition in additive hasn’t really changed despite the economic waves of the last two years. The biggest names are finding, however, that scale is difficult to achieve. We believe this is because initial adoption barriers for AM are low, while significant, game-changing adoption is difficult to achieve for customers. This will likely be the status quo for a while, and it underscores the importance that customer facing consulting groups, flexible machine configurations, and a stable executive and corporate structure can play in succeeding as an AM company.”

Accelerated growth from quarter to quarter demonstrates that the AM industry is expanding more quickly than in the past, reflecting SmarTech’s recent prediction that this same trend will be seen from year to year in the near future. Previously, SmarTech estimated that $25 billion by 2025, driven by roughly 25 percent annual growth.

3DPrint.com was early in anticipating a manufacturing supercycle, driven by key megatrends, specifically the need for supply chain resilience and decarbonization, both caused in large part by decreasing supplies of easily accessible fossil fuels and resources. These developments have spurred national, international, and private capital investment into nearshoring and local manufacturing with an emphasis on smart manufacturing technologies, including 3D printing. This is reflected in the increased use of AM in the energy and general manufacturing sectors. Now, as other outlets begin to recognize this supercycle, it’s no surprise that the industry has experienced double-digit quarterly growth, which only ramp up as the supercycle continues.

Quarterly reports on the metal and polymer AM markets are available as a one-time or subscription purchase via SmarTech’s website and are customizable as needed. For more information on stand alone reports or ongoing subscription services for the additive market, go to: http://www.smartechanalysis.com/data-services

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Stratasys Board Deems 3D Systems Bid to Be Inferior to Desktop Metal Merger

Printing Money Episode 6: Recent 3D Printing Market Activity, with Dayton Horvath, AMT

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar & Event Roundup: June 18, 2023

It’s a busy week of webinars and events in the 3D printing industry! The Paris Air Show is back, and Stratasys continues its U.S. tour, and starts Stratafest as well....

June 18, 2023
Featured
3D PrintingBusinessEditorials / OpinionsExclusive InterviewsFeatured StoriesStocks

Consultant John Barnes on a Stratasys Merger: “We Have to Keep 3D Printing Human”

The additive manufacturing (AM) industry is on the cusp of some momentous merger activity coming to fruition. We do not know what will happen yet, but the consequences will be...

June 14, 2023
Featured
3D Printed Guns3D PrintingFeatured Stories

Mark Zuckerberg Discusses AI, Censorship, and… 3D Printed Guns

Diving deep into the vibrant heart of digital controversy, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg peeled back the layers on the complexities of moderation, censorship, and the emerging role of artificial intelligence...

June 12, 2023
3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Carbon Capture & ThinkingHuts

Today we learned that Billionaire Farhad “Fred” Ebrahimi acquired 23,881,002 shares, about 7.43%, of Desktop Metal and currently owns ¨7.26 percent of Desktop Metal, more than the next largest institutional investors,...

June 12, 2023

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud PCBWay Prototool Jawstec
Xometry
Prototool
Jawstec
Formnext
Ultimate Guide to DLP
Velo
Flashforge
EOS AMCM
FacFox
BASF
Emerging AM
ST Dentistry
Printing Money
Metal Binder Jetting
Jewelry 2023
Post-Processing
Bioprinting
AM Software
ST Metal AM

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 6-8, 2024

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides