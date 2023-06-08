3D Printing News Unpeeled: Sweat Collectors, Blue Lasers & Testing for Concrete 3D Printing

Today we learn of a project between GE Additive and Nuburu to implement blue lasers on powder bed fusion machines presumably for copper and aluminum. Also, a DLP 3D printed sweat collector could be work on the body to let us learn about possible ailments. Princeton researchers have developed a method to use lasers to cut grooves into 3D printed concrete components to improve the understanding of their strength.

