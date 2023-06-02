3D Printing News Unpeeled: Stratasys, Nano Dimension and 3D Systems

Today we’re talking about all the merger options on offer between Desktop Metal, Stratasys, Nano Dimension and 3D Systems. It seems like most people in this industry are publicly saying that these mergers are a good idea. I think that there is no real business and competitive logic for them. Most mergers by far fail so we should be skeptical. The real growth is in responsively in an agile way implementing the next million parts a day applications not collecting platforms to cross sell. I think it would be better for everyone for none of these mergers to pan out.

