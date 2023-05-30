Inkbit

Printing Money Episode 4: Current VC Deals & More with Arno Held, AM Ventures Managing Partner

2 hours by Alex Kingsbury and Danny Piper 3D PrintingBusinessFeatured StoriesStocks
Eplus3D

Share this Article

Arno Held, Managing Partner of AM Ventures, joins Alex and Danny for an episode heavily focused on recent VC deals, from series A to C+ across the globe, including ARRIS Composites, Quantica, Boston Micro Fabrication, and stealth-mode start-up Fluent Metal. IPOs from Farsoon and XJET are discussed; with some commentary on the latest quarterly results from the public markets showing a soft capital equipment market, but a more optimistic outlook for service providers. The trio also comment on the CFO resignation and NYSE non-compliance notice of Markforged (NYSE: MKFG). Time stamps of the episode below!

0.00: Introductions – Arno’s background and AM Ventures

9.40: Farsoon IPO

14.58: XJET IPO

21.05: Arris Composites Series C-1

25.45: Caracol AM Series A

31.43: Quantica Series A

38.25: Zellerfeld 3rd seed round

33.38: Wayland Additive new funding

47.05: Boston Micro Fabrication Series C+

49.57: Lynxter Series A

51.40: Fluent Metal seed funding

54.00: 3D Systems acquires Wematter

57.40: Public markets Q1 results, including departure of Markforged CFO Mark Schwartz

Podcast (printing-money): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

XJet Sets Sights on Metal 3D Printing IPO

India Bound: Airtech’s 2023 New Facility to Grow Composites in the Region

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D SoftwareAdditive ManufacturingBusiness

Japanese Chemical Leader Asahi Kasei Embraces 3D Printing: Invests in CASTOR for Software

Japanese chemical company Asahi Kasei has made an investment in the Israeli startup CASTOR Technologies, which specializes in 3D printing software. In addition to using CASTOR’s 3D printing software and...

May 17, 2023
3D Printing3D Printing Events3D Printing Materials

A Closer Look at the Latest 3D Printing Materials Offerings at RAPID + TCT 2023

Significant developments in materials science enable 3D printing companies to perfect their offerings by creating new and improved products that are stronger, more durable, and more versatile than ever before,...

May 3, 2023
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar & Event Roundup: April 23, 2023

Once again, we’ve got a lot of offerings in this week’s roundup, with Velo3D’s Roadshow making a stop in Denver and TechBlick holding a virtual learning and networking session. There...

April 23, 2023
3D Printing3D Printing ResearchBusiness

Anisoprint Unveils New Office At Shanghai 3D Printing Center

Shanghai’s newest 3D printing hub, the Additive Manufacturing Technology Center (AMTC), is rapidly growing, increasingly attracting businesses to its innovation-driven environment. One of its latest additions is Anisoprint, a Luxembourg...

March 28, 2023

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud® Makelab XYZprinting ADDMAN PCBWay Prototool
Xometry
ADDMAN
Prototool
FacFox
BASF
Flashforge
Ultimate Guide to DLP
Formnext
Velo
EOS
Emerging AM
ST Dentistry
Printing Money
Metal Binder Jetting
Jewelry 2023
Post-Processing
Bioprinting
AM Software
Automotive

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 6-8, 2024

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides