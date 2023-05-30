Printing Money Episode 4: Current VC Deals & More with Arno Held, AM Ventures Managing Partner

Arno Held, Managing Partner of AM Ventures, joins Alex and Danny for an episode heavily focused on recent VC deals, from series A to C+ across the globe, including ARRIS Composites, Quantica, Boston Micro Fabrication, and stealth-mode start-up Fluent Metal. IPOs from Farsoon and XJET are discussed; with some commentary on the latest quarterly results from the public markets showing a soft capital equipment market, but a more optimistic outlook for service providers. The trio also comment on the CFO resignation and NYSE non-compliance notice of Markforged (NYSE: MKFG). Time stamps of the episode below!

0.00: Introductions – Arno’s background and AM Ventures

9.40: Farsoon IPO

14.58: XJET IPO

21.05: Arris Composites Series C-1

25.45: Caracol AM Series A

31.43: Quantica Series A

38.25: Zellerfeld 3rd seed round

33.38: Wayland Additive new funding

47.05: Boston Micro Fabrication Series C+

49.57: Lynxter Series A

51.40: Fluent Metal seed funding

54.00: 3D Systems acquires Wematter

57.40: Public markets Q1 results, including departure of Markforged CFO Mark Schwartz

