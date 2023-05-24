COBOD to 3D Print School in Ukraine

Construction 3D printing firm COBOD has announced its involvement in a project to 3D print a school in Lviv, Ukraine. The single-story school will have a surface area of 370 m2. Aided by Team4UA and COBOD’s BOD2 printer, the project will be completed adjacent to school number 23 and serve refugees escaping Russian violence. 99% of the 3D printing material is locally sourced, while 90% of all the construction materials are to be local, as well.

2000 Ukrainian schools have been damaged and 277 have been destroyed by Russia, so far. Therefore, COBOD will have a lot of 3D printing to do yet if this project is successful. In the face of military conflict, the Danish firm is pressing ahead in a bid to make 3D printing a technology used in the rebuilding of Ukraine.

“The school construction project based on 3D printing technology is designed to provide access to education for children affected by the full-scale war in Ukraine, as well as to create an inclusive space for internally displaced children in Lviv. Destroyed schools and other educational institutions deprive the younger generation of the opportunity to receive a quality education, which can have a negative impact on their future and the future of the state. Innovative solutions will help to overcome this problem right now, more efficiently and much faster – just see how much have been done here in just 3-4 days of printing. Virtually half of the printing is already complete,” Jean-Christophe Bonis, Team4UA´s Founder, said.

“We are proud to have delivered the technology that makes this project possible. The proud people of Ukraine deserve all the support we can provide, and I am happy we have been able to donate all what we have been doing in this project for free. Out of the respect for the impressive fighting will Ukraine has shown on behalf of all of the rest of Europe and the rest of the democratic world, this is the least we could do,” Henrik Lund-Nielsen, Founder & General Manager of COBOD said.

A lot of 3D printing companies made really brave press releases, but may not have done much to support Ukraine. In a truly inspiring move, COBOD has shipped its people and equipment to the nation to really make a difference. For an industry that makes so much and can make so much more, additive manufacturing (AM) are remarkably absent in Ukraine. The industry could do so much more to help amputees and repair energy infrastructure, as well as hospitals and schools. By shipping 3D printers and expertise to the country, the sector could really help the country survive and thrive amid the conflict.

If this project does not appeal to your ethics or heart, then do please think of your bottom line. Ukraine will be rebuilt and many tools will be used for this process. Ukraine will need to once again find its footing and purpose after a harrowing experience that will have left deep scars. It could yet see many resources be diverted by graft, try to rebuild what it had, or use this opportunity and tragedy to rebuild a new state and society on a more unified, optimistic and technologically advanced footing. A much-chastised meddling stated on its doorstep, Ukraine knows that it will need to be watchful and prepared for future interference and perhaps more war from Russia. In April 2022, Zelensky already stated that he wanted Ukraine to become a ¨big Israel.¨

If those statements are more than sentiment, Ukraine will become a technocratic, technology-led nation with a lot of military production and prowess. Israel’s foresight in developing indigenous technologies, such as drones and other weapons, along with a startup mentality and deep research and development has let it thrive. If Ukraine takes a similar course, then 3D printing will play a big part in rebuilding the state. Independence, short supply chains, quick innovation, iteration, unique shapes, and cutting-edge performance will all lead the country to invest in additive. Therefore, COBOD is not only showcasing excellent heart, ethics, and bravery but also foresight.

