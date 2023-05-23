3D Printing News Unpeeled: Thing Memberships, Formwork and Deutsche Bahn

Both Thangs and Prusa Research-owned Printables announced memberships for exclusive models to support their platforms and creators. This could greatly encourage new open source creations, or it could reduce the diversity and uniqueness of 3D printed free designs.
Barberio Colella Architetti, Angelo Figliola, and Zheng Hui Chen worked on the Flowin´ footbridge meant to cross the Fuxi river in China. The bridge is to have 3D printed reusable formwork. With many small bridges slated for replacement, this is a workflow that I really believe in.
Deutsche Bahn has been pioneering 3D printing for maintenance and repair for years now. The company now has announced that it has over a 1000 models in its digital warehouse and has made over 100,000 spare parts.
