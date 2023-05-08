Porsche and Puma Release 3D Printed Sneaker

Puma has worked with Porsche Design on the 3D MTRX TRAINERS, $430 sneakers featuring a lightweight, stable, cushioning 3D printed sole and an upper made of leather with carbon fiber details. The upper is white with soles or black with black soles and includes an evoKNIT textile lining and the shoes weigh 405g.
We can once again see that 3D printing is leading to collaborations that result in new shoe releases. We’re slowly but surely getting to a critical mass where so many shoe partnerships are taking place related to 3D printing that it is destined to grow at this point: a bandwagon that more parties will want to jump on.
The shoe has withstood over one million compression cycles in laboratory tests, which is good news. The companies say that “the 3D MTRX sneakers also achieve top results in terms of durability, mechanical resilience, tear resistance, and flexibility.” They state that the shoe is ideal for cities and surfaces such as tarmac.
The 3D printed material is made of polyurethane. We’re not sure at this point if this product was also made by Oechsler and Carbon, like those made by Adidas, or if, in this case, the team turned to Henkel and others for materials and the printing. We’re also not 100%-sure that the process is vat polymerization, although it does look like it. The midsole material could be Carbon’s EPU40 or something similar, possibly something from BASF, the German chemical giant has not publicly released very flexible black urethane resins, but it has similar materials in its Ultracur3D portfolio.
We also do not learn where these shoes are made. Most shoes are assembled in China and Vietnam, but will this change with 3D printing? Will Oechsler’s success bring shoe production for sneakers back to Europe? Or will we 3D print the shoe soles in Europe and then mate it with a more labor-intensive upper made in Asia? Or will the entire production be performed very close to the consumer? This has a lot of implications for how the shoe business will work in the future.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
3D Printing News Briefs, May 6, 2023: 3D Printing Biopolymers & Shoes & Chocolate
We’re kicking things off in News Briefs with material news today, as Fictiv has launched ten new advanced 3D printing materials. Moving on, CLEANR is using the Formlabs Automation Ecosystem...
3D Print Flip-Flops, Not Shoes
Many startups, fashion brands, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and large shoe companies are working on 3D printed shoes. I love the optimism and the fact that this could one day...
Fabulators: Systems Integrators Push 3D Printing Adoption
A few years ago, I had a lovely discussion with Jos Burger about systems integrators in 3D printing. I bemoaned the lack of true systems integration companies. We had resellers...
3D Printing News Unpeeled: Bridges in India, Zellerfeld and Creality´s K1
Zellerfeld has worked with Pangaea to develop a TPU 3D printed sneaker. The pair tout the fact that it is mono material as the major selling point and wish for...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.