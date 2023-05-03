Inkbit

3D Printing News Unpeeled: A5083-RAM5, Chamlion Raises $34m and Airlements

7 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing
Eplus 3D

Elementum has released A5083-RAM5, an aluminum alloy based on 5083 series that is now printable with good properties and little in the way of post processing. The company reports that the material has increased yield strength of wrought counterparts. 

Chinese firm Chamlion Technology raised $34m in series B funding from Vertex Ventures, 3H Health Investment, Zhencheng Capital, and Taihe Capital. The money will be spent on growing the one stop shop for dental. Whereas we know companies such as Star3D and Sprintray that are full solutions of machine, material and software for 3D Printing Chamion goes further. Its more like a superapp for 3D printing dental. It has cloud software, DLP and metal powder bed fusion hardware as a service, mateirals, acts as a 3D print service for dentures and are a 3D print service for semifinished crowns in titanium and cobalt chrome. The company says it makes 80,000 crowns a day already and has an installed base of 1000 printers sold. Only Bego has such a complete portfolio in 3D printing dental but they don’t do hardware as a service. 

Patrick Bedarf, Anna Szabo, Prof. Benjamin Dillenburger and others at ETH Zürich have worked with sustainable insulation company FenX AG to develop Airlements, lightweight 3D printed construction blocks that are less energy intensive to make than alternatives. 

