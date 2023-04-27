RAPID

Free Webinar: How Chamber Temperature Affects Material Properties of 3D Printed Plastic Parts

7 hours by Michael Molitch-Hou 3D Printing Events3D Printing Materials
A new generation of fused filament fabrication (FFF) 3D printers has increased the adoption of production-quality polymer 3D printing by an extraordinary degree. Thanks to high-temperature extruders and build chambers, there are more users than ever 3D printing with such materials as PEEK and ULTEM. However, along with this increase in engineering-grade 3D printers come the challenges of learning to use them properly.

For this reason, 3DXTECH CEO Matt Howlett will be presenting a FREE webinar taking place on May 18th (2pm ET / 11am PT). Titled “How Chamber Temperature Can Affect the Material Properties of 3D Printed Plastic Parts,” the webinar will explore chamber temperature, how it can affect material properties, and how to optimize in order to 3D print the best plastic parts. Moderated by me and co-hosted by 3DPrint.com, the presentation will be followed by an enlightening discussion.

3DXTECH has been a pioneer in developing new, innovative polymers since 2014. As one of the first firms to release third-party PEEK, PEKK, and ULTEM filaments, the company is staffed by material scientists and additive manufacturing (AM) experts who, collectively, share decades of experience in not only concocting new material formulas, but how to best 3D print polymers on FFF systems. Moreover, 3DXTECH has even developed its own 3D printer to process these materials, meaning they know the topic of chamber temperature inside and out.

Because the webinar is free, all anyone needs to do to attend is to register for the online event here.

3D Printing Guides