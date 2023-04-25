3DPOD Episode 150: 3D Printing Qualification with Humna Khan, Founder of ASTRO Mechanical Testing Lab

Hunma Khan founded Astro Mechanical Testing Lab to create a testing and qualification lab specific to Additive Manufacturing. Her customers are most of the notable firms in New Space, defense and government that work in 3D printing. That kind of success did not come overnight though. Humna spent years at SpaceX, NASA JPL and at the US Air Force. In this episode of the 3DPOD, Humna tells us of her journey in 3D printing and space technology. It´s a fascinating tale and we hope you enjoy it as well.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.