RAPID

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Disposable 3D Printed Clay, Insect PLA and Antimicrobial Ferroelectric Composites

4 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled
Eplus 3D

Share this Article

After Olivier van Herpt, Unfold Studio and others there is a new 3D printing clay effort in town. The Berlin based startup Geastar says that it 3D prints bowls made of clay water and salt that are single use. Inspired by Indian Kulhars which have been used for millennia. Bowls can be smashed or put in the trash and they say its environmentally friendly because it returns to the constituent materials its made of. They claim this is an environmentally friendly recycling method. I’m confused by this, ceramics have been able to do this for thousands of years? What does 3D Printing add to the equation? Why does it have to be discarded? If you just toss the material is it really recycling, I don’t think so. But, it is true that the materials are less harmful than polymers. Is it really a case of being environmentally friendly? The materials can be returned to the earth but we’d have to look at the amount of energy, transport and water that goes into this. What I do love is that they´ve sold over a million cups in Germany. So this is a high volume application for 3D printing. Also, I think that it would feel much more luxurious to hold a clay 3D printed cup than a plastic one so this may turn out to be a better marketing option for many brands. The company has raised $6.5 million to make this dream a reality.

In the paper, Characterization and Performance of Additive Manufactured Novel bio-waste Polylactic acid eco-friendly Composites, a team including Bright Brailson Mansingh, Joseph Selvi Binoj and others from India, Thailand and Singapore has found a way to make a sustainable, biodegradable material out of PLA mixed with chitosan and chitin from insects. The material has better ductility than PLA and the team thought that it would have applications in food packaging. Well, perhaps not for vegans. Also by also using PLA the product uses a lot of water already.

A new paper in Advanced Materials Technologies by researchers Zois Michail Tsikriteas and others at the University of Bath shows us how they made an antimicrobial ferroelectric composite (an electric field tunable meta composite). This could be used to make medical components such as implants and medical devices. The team has mixed barium calcium zirconate titanate (BCZT)  ferroelectric particles  in polycaprolactone (PCL). Subsequently structures are 3D printed that allow for a antimicrobial effect.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Printing Finance Experts Introduce Much-Needed “Printing Money” Podcast

Raise3D Begins Open-Test Period for Hyper FFF 3D Printing Upgrade

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing Materials

Raise3D Approves 32 Industrial 3D Printing Filaments for E2CF Printer and Open Filament Program

Raise3D, a Rotterdam-based company with offices in Shanghai and California that designs and manufactures FFF 3D printing solutions for LSEs and SMEs, recently announced the addition of 32 industrial filaments...

October 17, 2022
Featured
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing EventsBusinessFeatured StoriesMetal 3D Printing

Raise3D, Optomec, & Xact Metal Launch New 3D Printers at Formnext

Formnext 2021 is going on in Frankfurt, Germany right now, and we’ve been inundated with announcements of new industry partnerships, new hardware, and more, as the AM industry revels in...

November 18, 2021
3D Printing3D Printing EventsExclusive Interviews

RAPID + TCT 2021 Day 2: 3D Printing with Inkbit, Farsoon, AON3D, & Raise3D

At the recent RAPID + TCT 2021 in Chicago, I had the opportunity to attend keynote presentations, interview several industry companies, watch an awards ceremony, and walk the show floor....

October 5, 2021
3D Printers3D Printing

New Pro3 3D Printer Series Released by Raise3D

Raise3D had a very impactful launch with a printer that was to raise the bar in 3D printing. With a nice UI and a well-finished product, the company hoped to...

September 1, 2021

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud® Makelab PCBWay
Xometry
ADDMAN
3ERP
Flashforge
3d systems
EOS
Formnext
Velo3D
Arburg
Ultimate Guide to DLP
BASF
FacFox
Emerging AM
Printing Money
Metal Binder Jetting
Jewelry 2023
Post-Processing
Bioprinting
AM Software
Automotive

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 6-8, 2024

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides