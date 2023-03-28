Anisoprint Unveils New Office At BASF’s Shanghai 3D Printing Center

Shanghai’s newest 3D printing hub, the Additive Manufacturing Technology Center (AMTC), is rapidly growing, increasingly attracting businesses to its innovation-driven environment. One of its latest additions is Anisoprint, a Luxembourg startup specializing in composites and continuous fiber 3D printing.

Anisoprint announced today the opening of its new office at the AMTC. This will serve as a hub for the brand’s ongoing expansion into the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, which began with the opening of a branch in Japan in 2020.

By providing local customers access to its 3D printing solutions and services, the new location will support Anisoprint’s existing partners in the region and facilitate the development of new partnerships with companies interested in leveraging the power of 3D printing to innovate and optimizing their operations, especially since the office ensures novel opportunities for R&D activities and further technology development with the support of local institutions.

Commenting on the new site, Anisoprint CEO Feder Antonov said: “We are excited to open our new office in Shanghai and to be located in the AMTC 3D Printing Center. This move represents a significant milestone for our company as we continue to expand our global presence and bring our cutting-edge 3D printing technologies to customers around the world. We look forward to working with our partners in the region to unlock new opportunities and drive innovation.”

Comprehensive AM

The Shanghai rep office has been in the works for a while and is located at the AMTC, a world-class facility that provides access to the latest 3D printing technologies, materials, and expertise.

Opened by BASF’s 3D printing solutions brand Forward AM in cooperation with Xuberance, an Austrian AM design company, the center is dedicated to driving innovation and helping companies explore the full potential of additive manufacturing. The partnership between Forward AM and Xuberance was supported by an investment of BASF Venture Capital in Xuberance. This investment was made to strengthen BASF’s place in the AM sector and enable Xuberance to accelerate its growth in the APAC region.

With a prime location in the Lingang Songjiang Science Park in the Songjiang District – one of Shanghai’s high-tech and innovation corridors – AMTC has become a hub for AM solutions and materials aimed at the local market and the rest of Asia. In less than two years, Forward AM has installed more than twenty AM machines at AMTC, including powder bed fusion (PBF), fused filament fabrication (FFF), and selective laser sintering (SLS) technologies.

Ryan Liu, Dennis, and Mikhail Golubev spoke at the opening ceremony of Anisoprint’s office in Shanghai. Image courtesy of Anisoprint.

Anisoprint shares this location with colleagues from BASF, Forward AM, BigRep, HP, Intamsys, and Farsoon, making it an ideal setting for potential AM synergies. According to the brand, the companies’ expertise aligns with their focus on innovation and sustainability and aims to drive the adoption of 3D printing in critical industries.

According to the firm, the opening of the new office in Shanghai represents a significant achievement for Anisoprint. In addition, it underscores the company’s commitment to expanding its global reach and delivering innovative 3D printing solutions to customers around the world.

Client influx

In 2022, Ansioprint witnessed its APAC sales grow 400% thanks to an incredible China team led by Ryan Liu, claims Antonov.

“Our desktop systems are now installed in almost every major university in China, and our industrial systems are supplied to seveAral leading aerospace and automotive companies,” he adds. “Stay tuned for more exciting announcements regarding our APAC development later this year!”

A customer event at the AMTC following Anisoprint’s launch in Shanghai. Image courtesy of BASF Forward AM.

As a welcoming reception, Forward AM celebrated a joint customer event at the AMTC on March 25, 2023, with BigRep, Xuberance, and its newest addition, Anisoprint. As part of the occasion, the company invited customers and partners to “exchange with each other and to showcase our materials and latest innovations for different industries.” The successful get-together opens the playing field for a perfectly integrated service offering that includes consultancy, materials, component printing, and design services for an easy transition into 3D printing.

