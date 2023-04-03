3DPOD Episode 147: Solid State Metal 3D Printing with Tim Bell, COO of MELD

Meld is one of the most exciting metal 3D printing startups out there. Its additive friction stir deposition is a solid-state process that can print very large metal parts that no other technology can without the use of a chamber. On this episode of the 3DPOD, we have a veteran guest returning. Tim Bell, Chief Operating Officer at MELD Manufacturing Corporation, returns to us to explain the technology and the company. We talk about the possibilities and the applications, including making gradient parts and new alloys. We also discuss huge tank hulls and Navy parts in this episode about a very different kind of metal 3D printing.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.