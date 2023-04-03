RAPID

3DPOD Episode 147: Solid State Metal 3D Printing with Tim Bell, COO of MELD

6 hours by Joris Peels 3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingMilitary 3D Printing
Eplus 3D

Share this Article

Meld is one of the most exciting metal 3D printing startups out there. Its additive friction stir deposition is a solid-state process that can print very large metal parts that no other technology can without the use of a chamber. On this episode of the 3DPOD, we have a veteran guest returning. Tim Bell, Chief Operating Officer at MELD Manufacturing Corporation, returns to us to explain the technology and the company. We talk about the possibilities and the applications, including making gradient parts and new alloys. We also discuss huge tank hulls and Navy parts in this episode about a very different kind of metal 3D printing.

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Spotify | RSS

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Stratasys Rejects Latest Buyout Offer from Nano Dimension

The State of Open-source 3D Printing: How to Preemptively Quash Patent Parasites and Trolls

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing Materials

Open Source Melt Electrowriting 3D Printer Could Democratize Advanced Techniques

Through my years-long obsession with polycaprolactone (PCL), I’ve followed melt electrowriting (MEW), but while it has progressed it never really blew up. I was therefore overjoyed when we came across...

February 17, 2023
3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsAdditive ManufacturingBusinessMilitary 3D Printing

US Patent Office Rules in Favor of Continuous Composites on Petitions Filed by 3D Printer OEM Markforged

In July, 2021, 3D printing materials manufacturer Continuous Composites filed a lawsuit against original equipment manufacturer (OEM) Markforged, a Massachusetts based company that specializes in 3D printing hardware. The lawsuit...

February 14, 2023
3D PrintingSocial IssuesSustainability

Prusa Takes on Right to Repair with 3D Printed Mods for Global Brands

Through model library site Printables.com, Prusa Research is aiming to kickstart a right to repair revolution with 3D printing. The Czech manufacturer of popular low-cost, open source 3D printers has...

December 28, 2022
3D PrintingRoboticsScience & TechnologySocial Issues

3D Printed Gillbert the Robo-Fish Keeps Waterways Clean by Vacuuming Microplastics

A student from the University of Surrey designed a 3D printed robotic fish for a new contest, and her winning entry, a Robo-Fish called Gillbert, happily vacuums up microplastics from...

November 11, 2022

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud® Makelab PCBWay
Xometry
ADDMAN
BASF
FacFox
Velo3D
Flashforge
Formnext
3ERP
Ultimate Guide to DLP
3d systems
EOS
Arburg
Emerging AM
Printing Money
Metal Binder Jetting
Jewelry 2023
Post-Processing
Bioprinting
AM Software
Automotive

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 6-8, 2024

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides