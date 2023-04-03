3DPOD Episode 147: Solid State Metal 3D Printing with Tim Bell, COO of MELD

Meld is one of the most exciting metal 3D printing startups out there. Its additive friction stir deposition is a solid-state process that can print very large metal parts that no other technology can without the use of a chamber. On this episode of the 3DPOD, we have a veteran guest returning. Tim Bell, Chief Operating Officer at MELD Manufacturing Corporation, returns to us to explain the technology and the company. We talk about the possibilities and the applications, including making gradient parts and new alloys. We also discuss huge tank hulls and Navy parts in this episode about a very different kind of metal 3D printing.
Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
Open Source Melt Electrowriting 3D Printer Could Democratize Advanced Techniques
Through my years-long obsession with polycaprolactone (PCL), I’ve followed melt electrowriting (MEW), but while it has progressed it never really blew up. I was therefore overjoyed when we came across...
US Patent Office Rules in Favor of Continuous Composites on Petitions Filed by 3D Printer OEM Markforged
In July, 2021, 3D printing materials manufacturer Continuous Composites filed a lawsuit against original equipment manufacturer (OEM) Markforged, a Massachusetts based company that specializes in 3D printing hardware. The lawsuit...
Prusa Takes on Right to Repair with 3D Printed Mods for Global Brands
Through model library site Printables.com, Prusa Research is aiming to kickstart a right to repair revolution with 3D printing. The Czech manufacturer of popular low-cost, open source 3D printers has...
3D Printed Gillbert the Robo-Fish Keeps Waterways Clean by Vacuuming Microplastics
A student from the University of Surrey designed a 3D printed robotic fish for a new contest, and her winning entry, a Robo-Fish called Gillbert, happily vacuums up microplastics from...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.