RAPID

3D Systems Announces Partnerships with 6K and TE Connectivity

6 hours by Matt Kremenetsky 3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsAdditive ManufacturingBusinessMetal 3D Printing
Eplus 3D

Share this Article

Additive manufacturing (AM) sector leader 3D Systems has announced two new partnerships, each involving another American manufacturing company. One of the partnerships, with TE Connectivity — a major producer of electrical connectors and sensors, headquartered in Pennsylvania — will involve the development of 3D printed electrical connectors, using a unique photopolymer that 3D Systems engineered specifically for TE.

Image courtesy of 6K Additive

The other partnership is with 6K Additive, also headquartered in Pennsylvania. 6K has been selected as the preferred supplier of tungsten powder for 3D Systems’ line of Direct Metal Printing (DMP) platforms. Tungsten is one of the refractory metals, which, thanks to the uniquely high temperatures that 6K’s proprietary UniMelt system can achieve, are the company’s specialty.

In a press release about 3D Systems’ collaboration with TE Connectivity, the executive VP of industrial solutions at 3D Systems, Reji Puthenveetil, commented, “Our materials scientists and print process experts worked very closely with the TE team to formulate a material that, when used in conjunction with our Figure 4 technology, delivered on the high quality, high-reliability standards their customers have come to expect.”

In a press release about the tungsten supply deal between 6K and 3D Systems, 6K Additive’s president, Frank Robertson said, “3D Systems has a proven, high-quality solution with their line of DMP printers. This agreement provides their customers with a high-quality material that will meet the demanding requirements for tungsten powder where high temperature and high strength properties are needed in applications such as medical, defense, hypersonic and other rocket parts.”

Image courtesy of 3D Systems

Although the announcements are not directly related, the common thread of the two partnerships is the potential that both have to help bolster domestic supply chains for the US electric grid. The relationship between 3D printing electrical connectors and securing power grid equipment supply chains is obvious enough. As for tungsten, its resistance to corrosion and wear make it a critical metal to just about every market segment within the energy sector.

I don’t think it’s unreasonable to say that the future of the global economy lies in manufacturing for a new power grid. This is because of the potential it has to create growth, in-and-of-itself: and, even more so, because the stability of the rest of the economy is so wholly dependent on the stability and reliability of the electric supply.

Even aside from the future possibilities for producing at scale, 3D printing companies will be indispensable to the task of building a new power grid, if only thanks to its ability to facilitate the unprecedented amount of rapid prototyping that will be required. Utilities companies will need new solutions, and a greater diversity of solutions, than at any point since the beginning of mass industrialization. At the same time, this will be a big enough market to where serving as its main rapid prototyping and small-batch production tool could be exactly the gateway to mass production that the 3D printing sector needs.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Nexa3D Buys XYZprinting’s SLS 3D Printing Technology

University of Arizona Gets $1.2M for Hypersonics 3D Printing

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Creality 3D Scanner, University of Arizona Hypersonics

Creality is bringing a $349 3D scanner on the market. The scanner is portable, has an ASIC for better image processing, has on board visual tracking, captures color as well...

March 15, 2023
3D Printing3D Printing ResearchAerospace 3D PrintingAutomotive 3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingMilitary 3D Printing

US Army Awards Wichita State $100M for 3D Printing & Digitization of Ground Fleet

The National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR) at Wichita State University (WSU) has been awarded a $100 million contract by the US Army, for R&D into advanced manufacturing methods for...

March 13, 2023
3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsBusiness

Siemens Energy Metal 3D Printing Databases Commercialized by Senvol

After working significantly on its own metal 3D printing processes, Siemens has begun allowing third parties to commercialize its work. Previously, we saw this with Solukon, which has released a...

March 9, 2023
3D Printers3D Printing3D SoftwareBusiness

3D Printing News Briefs, March 2, 2023: Micro 3D Printer & In-Situ Inspection & More

In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, B9Creations has a new micro 3D printer, Castheon is expanding its hypersonic production and research capabilities to a new facility, and Arburg is opening...

March 2, 2023

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud® Makelab PCBWay
Jawstec
Xometry
ADDMAN
EOS
FacFox
3d systems
Flashforge
Ultimate Guide to DLP
Formnext
Velo3D
BASF
3ERP
Emerging AM
Printing Money
Metal Binder Jetting
Jewelry 2023
Post-Processing
Bioprinting
AM Software
Automotive

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 6-8, 2024

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides