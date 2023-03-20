Printing Money Episode 2: Notable Recent VC Activity in Additive Manufacturing

So many 3D printing companies rely on venture capital (VC) to fund development and growth plans, so the recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank was a huge shock to the additive manufacturing industry. In this episode of “Printing Money,” we discuss how the news relates to some recent significant VC announcements: Fabric8Labs raising its Series B, plus another application-centric company Sakuu announcing the potential for a SPAC, Zeda Inc.’s series B, Freeform coming out of stealth, and Hexagon’s investment in Divergent Technologies.

Disclaimer on No Investment Advice:

The Content is for informational purposes only, you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing stated on this podcast constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by the hosts, the organizer or any third-party service provider to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in this or in any other jurisdiction in which such solicitation or offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The information on this podcast is of a general nature that does not address the circumstances and risk profile of any individual or entity and should not constitute professional and/or financial advice.

