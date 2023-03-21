RAPID

3DPOD Episode 145: Scott Volk, Advanced Additive Innovations

13 hours by Joris Peels
Scott Volk has deep experience in additive and, over the decades, he’s stood at the forefront of polymer and metal implementations, working for such firms as Incodema3D and GPI Prototype. Upon leaving Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing, where he served as Vice President of Business Development & Strategy, in 2022, Scott’s a free agent via his own firm, Advanced Additive Innovations Inc. Now, he can speak freely and he does so extensively in this episode of the 3DPOD. We get a well-informed, no-holds-barred look at 3D printing through his eyes and experience.

