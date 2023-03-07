RAPID

3D Printing News Unpeeled: BellaSeno & Evonik, Curved Surfaces Affect New Tissue

4 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing
Evonik and BellaSeno have received market authorization for their reabsorbable 3D printed scaffolds for bone regeneration using Evonik’s Resomer polymers. Delft researchers have used 2PP to show how the curvature of biomaterials inhibits and stimulates bone cells in making new tissue. A concept by Morrama called Luma, uses an app, 3D printing and machine learning to manage menopause.

