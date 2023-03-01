Twikit to Bring 3D Printing Personalization to Oqton’s Manufacturing OS

While Oqton is working to fully weave a digital thread through the world of manufacturing, Twikit has made strides in design automation to introduce personalization platform to 3D printing. Now, the two firms are partnering to combine the benefits of Oqton’s Manufacturing Operating System (OS) and Twikit’s customizer.

Twikit is among the few developers of software that can easily modify CAD models for 3D printing. In turn, Twikit customers are able to host a user-friendly interface on the client-facing side of their additive manufacturing (AM) websites, so that they can personalize items for their needs and tastes. Examples include 3D printed helmets, wrist-splints, and mobility accessories.

Twikit’s workflow. Image courtesy of Twikit.

Meanwhile, Oqton has developed an artificial intelligence-driven manufacturing software ecosystem that connects with both software within the portfolio of its parent company, 3D Systems, and third parties, like Twikit. Ideally, the Manufacturing OS is able to automate various tasks across a manufacturing workflow, while also providing features necessary for mainstream production, like traceability and the ability to connect to enterprise management software.

By integrating the two platforms, users will have access to the personalization automation of Twikit with the manufacturing automation of Oqton, bridging the gap between the two. Clients will not only be offer their customers the ability to tailor 3D printable products, but when it comes to manufacturing, they will ensure that these goods are produced within a serious production environment.

Data collection from Oqton.

Because Oqton’s Manufacturing OS includes medical image segmentation, additive design, build prep, manufacturing execution system (MES), additive inspection, and simulation, the capabilities of Twikit’s software could likely be made more powerful down the line. In the meantime, Oqton users will be able to leverage the tools within its software suite to potentially improve their own products and manufacturing workflow. In the example of a medical splint, one can imagine a CT scan sent directly to Oqton, simulated for effectiveness, and then personalized via Twikit. This all could be particularly useful for Twikit clients that manufacture consumer goods, like VW, Decathalon, and Bauer.

The broader story being written is one in which the production capabilities of AM are being realized thanks to the evolution of software startups like the players here. On one side of the equation, Twikit is seeking to make 3D design as simple as possible for mass manufacturers, overcoming some of the obstacles previously faced by engineers new to the geometric possibilities of AM. On the other, Oqton is providing the quality control and production integration tools needed for mass manufacturers to adopt the technology at scale—while introducing unique automation features.

As AM software catches up to AM hardware, we’ll continue to see these connections take place. In some cases, they will be more than partnerships. We can envision a company like Twikit ultimately being acquired by a firm like Oqton, if it makes strategic sense to do so.

