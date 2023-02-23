3D Printing News Unpeeled: Sea Drones, MIT Heart Model and Wayland Additive

UAE based Al Seer Marine unveils the Hydra a 3D Printed USV that is destined to be a technology testbed for an ISR vessel. Autonomous 3D printed USV craft are set to fundamentally revolutionize naval warfare and the UAE´s 5 meter long 350 Kilo 3D printed Hydra will be a part of that.
UK based Wayland Additive wants to make 10 electron beam machines in 2023 and 24 next year. Ebeam is experiencing a renaissance and Wayland along with Freemelt, JEOL and others is driving it.
MIT released a flexible individualized heart model that can be used for planning, research and training.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
3D Printing Webinar & Event Roundup: February 19, 2023
We’ve got many offerings for you this week, including a few online events, like Mimaki Europe’s Global Innovation Days, and in-person events, such as LMT Lab Day. Markforged will discuss...
Electrochemical 3D Printing Startup Fabric8 Closes $50M Round
Fabric8 Labs, a San Diego-based metal 3D printing startup, announced that the company has closed its Series B financing round. Led by venture capital firm New Enterprise Associates (NEA), the...
Japanese Chemical Company Pulls out of Business with 3D Printer OEM Carbon
Japan’s JSR Corporation has stated that, as of March 1, 2023, it will no longer pursue 3D printing business with Carbon. This seems to be a unique announcement in that...
Parts, Not Prints – AMS Speaker Spotlight
At the Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) event in New York City I have the double pleasure of being involved in two panels: Moderating the Future of DED and WAAM and...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.