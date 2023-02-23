Smartech Software
3D Printing News Unpeeled: Sea Drones, MIT Heart Model and Wayland Additive

UAE based Al Seer Marine unveils the Hydra a 3D Printed USV that is destined to be a technology testbed for an ISR vessel. Autonomous 3D printed USV craft are set to fundamentally revolutionize naval warfare and the UAE´s 5 meter long 350 Kilo 3D printed Hydra will be a part of that.

UK based Wayland Additive wants to make 10 electron beam machines in 2023 and 24 next year. Ebeam is experiencing a renaissance and Wayland along with Freemelt, JEOL and others is driving it.

MIT released a flexible individualized heart model that can be used for planning, research and training.

3D Printing Guides